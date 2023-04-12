93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Shop the new Priscilla Block + SHEIN clothing line

April 12, 2023 4:15PM EDT
Share
ABC

Priscilla Block has teamed up with global fashion retailer SHEIN to launch a new line of personally curated apparel. 

Available now, the collection includes graphic print tops, denim shorts, fringe trim bikinis and more vibrant summer-ready threads. 

Of the new partnership, Priscilla shares, “Working with SHEIN has been such a fun and exciting experience for me. I’ve been a fan of the brand for some time now, so it’s really cool to curate my first-ever fashion collection with SHEIN. I wanted to choose pieces that anyone could wear, no matter their shape or size.”

“We’ve taken the classic country styles I love the most and added my own sassy-glam twist to create a real country-meets-city chick vibe,” she adds. “I know it’ll have everyone who wears it feeling like a star, whether you’re partying on a boat with friends or wanting to be best dressed this festival season!”

On the music front, Priscilla and Justin Moore are climbing up the country charts with their single, “You, Me, and Whiskey.” Her debut album, Welcome to the Block Party, received the deluxe treatment in February.

Check out photos of Priscilla in her new collection on Instagram and shop the look on SHEIN’s online store.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Big Green TractorJason Aldean
10:32am
It Matters To HerScotty Mccreery
10:29am
Take My NameParmalee
10:26am
Middle Of A MemoryCole Swindell
10:15am
Five Leaf CloverLuke Combs
10:12am
View Full Playlist