93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Shop the Reba at Dillard’s summer collection

May 31, 2023 4:15PM EDT
Share
NBC

It’s time to spruce up your wardrobe with the new Reba at Dillard’s summer collection.

Featured new additions include the Embroidered V-Neck 3/4 Sleeve Beacon Blue Knit Tee, Floral Embroidered Short Sleeve Round Neck Knit Tee and Embroidered V-Neck 3/4 Sleeve Butter Knit Tee. 

“With summer just around the corner, brighten up your wardrobe with Reba at @dillards,” Reba McEntire wrote on Instagram.

Shop the Reba at Dillard’s summer collection now at dillards.com. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Just The WayParmalee And Blanco Brown
7:47am
Love You AnywayLuke Combs
7:43am
Somebody Like YouKeith Urban
7:34am
Thank GodKane Brown Ftg Katelyn Brown (wife)
7:31am
One Of Them GirlsLee Brice
7:20am
View Full Playlist