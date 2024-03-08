93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Sink your teeth into Paula Deen’s Nana’s apple bread

March 8, 2024 5:00PM EST
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Food Network SoBe Wine & Food Festival

Love apples and breads? Well, Paula Deen‘s got just the dessert for you: Nana’s apple bread.

The recipe, which hails from Paula’s assistant Eddie‘s grandma, comprises ingredients white bread, apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, milk and maple syrup. It’s got a prep time of 30 minutes and a cook time of an hour.

“Eddie’s mama was kind enough to share his nana’s sweet recipe that he loved so much as a child,” Paula shares on Facebook alongside a video of her making the apple bread from scratch.

You can find the full recipe now on Paula Deen’s website.

