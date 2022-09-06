“So excited”: Kane Brown teases duet with wife Katelyn

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Kane Brown is giving fans a preview of the duet with his wife, Katelyn.

The superstar took to Instagram to share a snippet of the highly anticipated duet, “Thank God,” that finds the husband and wife singing together for the first time.

The song features a soft, pop-country melody as Kane and Katelyn’s voices unite singing, “I thank God/I get to wake up by your side/I thank God your hand fits perfectly in mine/And thank God you loved me when you didn’t have to/But you did, you do/And he knew/Thank God for giving me you.”

“So excited,” Kane shared alongside the video of them recording in the studio. “Are y’all ready?” Katelyn adds.

Kane also shared photos from the music video that takes them to a tropical location. A pair of black-and-white pictures shows the singer overlooking misty mountains and driving in a car with his wife, with the windows and top down. Katelyn also shared a photo of them from the set singing with each other on the beach at sunset.

“Thank God” is featured on Kane’s new album, Different Man, which is out on Friday.

