‘So Help Me God’: Brantley Gilbert readies new album, teases collab with Blake Shelton + Vince Gill

Brantley Gilbert is back with another collection of new music. The singer announced his next album, So Help Me God, this week; it drops November 10.

Some of the songs on the 10-track collection will be familiar. The track list includes previously-released tunes like “How to Talk to Girls,” a Jason Aldean duet called “Rolex on a Redneck” and “The Worst Country Song of All Time” with Toby Keith and Hardy.

But the album also includes several songs fans haven’t heard before. There’s one more big collaboration on the project: Brantley’s next single, “Heaven by Then,” a duet with Blake Shelton that also features Vince Gill.

The singer acknowledges that it’s been a while since he had a new record out; his last project was 2019’s Fire & Brimstone.

“I’ve always taken a little longer than most artists, especially in this genre, to put an album out and that’s partly to do with me being a perfectionist,” he explains. “But we’ve been looking forward to getting this album out for a long time.”

He adds, “I’ve been blessed to sit down with some of the best writers in the country, and I feel like we’ve written some wonderful stuff.”

Brantley is a co-writer on all 10 tracks of So Help Me God. The album is available for pre-order now.

