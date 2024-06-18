Someone Has Completed a Marathon . . . Inside a Taco Bell?

Small group of athletic people exercising in a health club and jogging on running tracks. Focus is on young smiling man.

Maybe I just need to change my venue and I can do a marathon after all!

A young woman named Madison, known for her social media stunts, set out to be the first person to complete a full marathon INSIDE a Taco Bell. Instead of running, she used a walking treadmill.

She arrived at 11:00 A.M., filled her cup with Baja Blast, and even ate Cantina Chicken Bowls and Nacho Fries while walking. It’s unclear if she took any breaks, including for the bathroom.

It took 10 hours and three minutes, and about 58,000 steps, but she finished 26.3 miles by 9:00 P.M. Friends, employees, and even customers were there to congratulate her.