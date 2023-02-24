‘Son of the Mountains’ Brad Paisley reaches out to the Ukraine with “Same Here”

Jason Davis/Getty Images for Alzheimer’s Association

The first song from Brad Paisley‘s forthcoming album, Son of the Mountains, features a very special guest: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Brad’s releasing the track, “Same Here,” on Friday, February 24, the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The lyrics bridge the perceived divide that can exist within countries and cultures.

“However you talk, whatever you think/ From the songs that you sing to the drink that you drink/ If you miss your mama and worry ’bout your babies/ And love each other like crazy/ And want someone to share your hopes and fears/ Same here,” Brad sings.

Zelenskyy appears nearly three minutes into the song, with Paisley summoning him by singing about his friend who “seems like a million miles away” and who has “a bunch of dreams for his country he holds so dear.”

“It’s heartbreaking watching this struggle in modern time for freedom and democracy and the ability to just simply be who they want to be in peace,” Brad says. “And this song is something that I hope resonates not only with my fans and people in America, but people anywhere that feel a similar desire to be free and safe and happy. Because I really do believe that as human beings when you take away the banners that determine what country we all live in, we all want the same things.”

Proceeds from “Same Here” will go to UNITED24, a global fundraising initiative to help Ukraine that was launched by Zelenskyy.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.