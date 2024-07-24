Soup Season

Most people have a food that they can count on to always lift their moods when they’re down. I like soup. Basically, any kind of soup as long as it is not spicy. I can eat soup in 30 degrees or in 90 degrees. No matter what kind of soup or season, I am ready for it. It is my main comfort food. My soup obsession began in high school. I would come home from school and would be starving. It was too early for dinner, too late for lunch. I would go into the pantry and crack open a Campbell’s chicken noodle soup and half a roll of saltines smashed in there. It was the best pre-dinner, dinner. Fast Forward to college. I lived in an old dorm at Radford called Muse. I do not think I stepped foot in the communal kitchen once.. I had a microwave in my room so you know what I lived off of? SOUP. My diet for at least 8 years was canned soup. I eat a variety of different things, but when it comes down to something quick and easy that also tastes good, I am eating soup.

What is your comfort food?