Spend Veterans Day at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

In Nashville on Veterans Day? Be sure to stop by the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

To commemorate the special day, the museum will host several special programs. This includes writing postcards of gratitude to active-duty troops and two songwriter rounds: one with CreatiVets and another with Operation Song.

During these showcases, professional songwriters will perform songs written by CreatiVets and Operation Song participants, respectively, and share stories behind those tunes.

Additionally, to thank active-duty and retired armed services members, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will offer free museum admission on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11. Free admission will also be given to three immediate family members of service members past and present.

For more information, visit countrymusichalloffame.org.

