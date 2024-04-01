93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Splitting Up? Not Without A Registry!

April 1, 2024 5:26AM EDT
Share
Splitting Up? Not Without A Registry!
Male and female hands tearing a red heart symbol of love in half

You ready for this? Brace yourself for the latest trend: online registries for…DIVORCE. Yeah, it’s a thing.

Here’s the idea behind it: when people split up they often find themselves in a financial pickle, left with only half their belongings – the essentials like appliances, tools, and even the odd couch or two. Some folks are all for it, claiming it’s a stroke of genius. They argue it’s way more practical than showering newlyweds with stuff they might already have two of, like coffee makers or sofas from past lives.

But not everyone’s raising their glasses to this trend. Oh no, some are staunchly opposed. They’re like, “Hey, we’ve already been through the marriage, the pregnancies, and if it all goes south, that’s what spousal support’s for!” The mentality (which I kind of share) is, “You break it, you buy it!”

Recently Played

Knee DeepZac Brown Band W/ Jimmy Buffett
8:22am
Dirt CheapCody Johnson
8:18am
You Me And WhiskeyJustin Moore Ftg Priscilla Block
8:05am
Pretty Little PoisonWarren Zeiders
8:02am
Where The Wild Things AreLuke Combs
7:58am
View Full Playlist