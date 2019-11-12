Spostylvania Volunteer Fire Department- Santa Run Schedule
Every year the Spotsylvania Volunteer Fire Department does a Santa Run. Where Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus ride on top of a decorated fire truck. It’s always a hit for the young and old. Chancellor Volunteer Fire Department does their own Santa Runs too. If you don’t see your neighborhood on the Spotsy list, it might be done by Chancellor. The Chancellor list will be published next week.
Santa has given his schedule for when he will be traveling with Spotsylvania Volunteer Fire Department on their Santa Run throughout Spotsylvania County.
*Note: Dates could change so keep checking back
29-Nov 6-10p
Clay St
Garfield St
Spotswood Estates
Old Greenwich
Lafayette Blvd (all streets Pender-Lee)
30-Nov 4-10p
Summerfield
Meadows Park of Fredburg Trailer Pk
Pine Needle Ct
Long Branch St
Kingswood Blvd
Beauclair Subdivision
Beauclair Plantation
1-Dec 3-9p
Mine Rd 9 (Jeff Davis to Benchmark
all streets and subdivisions both
sides of road)
2-Dec Rain Date
3-Dec 6-9p
South Roxbury Mill Rd
North Roxbury Mill Rd
Northpoint
Hickory Ridge Rd
Berkshire
Waterford
Battlepark
Gunnery Hill
Madison Plantation
Rising Sun
4-Dec 6-9p
Taverneer
Gibbs Dr
Tanglewood
Locklear Landing
Twin Oaks
Berkeley Farms
Oak Crest
5-Dec 6-9p
Matta Way
Harts Run
French Acors
Twilight Ln
Battiste
Blaydes Corner Rd
6-Dec 6-10p
Foxpoint
Courtland Park
Pella Ln
The Trails
Cherry Blossom
7-Dec 11a Christmas Parade with Sparky
7-Dec 3-10p
Century Oak
Snow Hill
Hunters Lodge
Jeans Dr
Piedmont Square
Pool Dr
Old Battlefield Blvd
Spots Lee
Judiciary
Isle of Laurels
Old Blockhouse ln
Old Blockhouse Ct
Old Mill
Hancock
Singingwood Ln
Arrowwood
8-Dec 3-9p
Camptown Rd
Alsoptown Rd
Emma Dr
Post Ln
Curtis Ln
Post Oak Rd
Margo Rd
Wheeler Rd
Brokenburg Rd
Massey Rd
Hebron Church Rd
9-Dec 6-9p
Thornton Rolling Rd – Caroline Line
Glenwood
Overview
Lookout Ln
Silver Collections
SRMC
Cardinal Village
Jackson Square
10-Dec 6-9p
Timberridge
Timberlake
Hickory Hill
11-Dec 6-9p
Abberly Apts
Ballantraye
Stoney Creek
Breezewood
12-Dec 6-9p
Artillery Ridge
Shanendoah Dr
Chapman Dr.
Townhomes at Lakeside
Route 1 Hotels
13-Dec 6-10p
Millgarden
Galaxie Dr
Three Cedars
14-Dec 4-10p
Lee Hill Park
Germanna Point
Coventry Creek
Coventry Meadows
Holland Meadows
Crimson Oaks
Lees Hill Village
Monticello
Old Dominion
15-Dec 3-9p
South Oaks
Lancaster Gate
Ni River Station
South Woods
16-Dec 6-9p
Cobblestone
Hollybrooke
Woodfield
Foster
Westfield
Millcreek
17-Dec 6-9p
Tidewater Trail from Bendfarm-Weis
18-Dec 6-9p
Ruffins Pond
Tidewater Trail Weis-Benchmark
Jim Morris
Benchmark
Pelhams Crossing
New Post Blvd
19-Dec 6-9p
Rollingwood Dr
Rhoads Dr
Cedarbrooke
Woodland
Cambridge
20-Dec 6-9p Rain Date
21-Dec 3-10p
Courthouse Commons
Plantation Forest
Stoneybrooke
Everette Estates
Crown Grant
Brittany Commons
Breckinridge
Edinburgh
Foster
Bloomsbury
Treemont
22-Dec 3-9p
Balls Bluff
Lees Parke
Holly Oak
Deep Creek
Lees Parke Estates
23-Dec 6-9p Rain Date
*Be sure to like them on Facebook and click on their events to find out when Santa will be coming to your neighborhood.
Make sure if you take any photos or videos you post them to their Facebook page www.facebook.com/spotsysanta
#SpotsySanta2019