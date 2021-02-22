Spotsy To Go! Restaurant Week
Join the Spotsylvania Community Engagement & Tourism Department, as we celebrate the best of Spotsy’s “TO GO!” services by ordering take out, delivery or curbside pickup from a number of locally-owned restaurants.
Try 5 different spots (be sure to ask for a stamp!) to earn your chance to win prizes! Download your passport Turn your “Spotsy TO GO! Passport” into the Spotsylvania Visitors Center (located at 4704 Southpoint Parkway, Fredericksburg, Va 22407) or submit a photo of your completed passport to [email protected] to be entered to win over $300 worth of prizes including gift cards to visit some of your favorite food spots again! All submissions are due by March 17, 2021. Prizes will be drawn and announced on March 18, 2021.
With over 15 locally-owned, small businesses to choose from, Spotsy TO GO! Restaurant Week has an option that will suite everyone’s taste buds. Find details on the participating locations at www.SpotsyRestaurantWeek.com or keep up with the most up-to-date information by following the Visit Spotsy Facebook page.