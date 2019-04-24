Spotsylvania Animal Shelter needs your donations…

I did some cleaning over the weekend. I recently bought some new bath towels to replace my old ones. They are still good towels but I don’t need them anymore.

The Spotsylvania Animal Shelter is always in need of towels and old blankets. I know they are always looking for dog and cat food too.

I dropped off my old towels and an old comforter for them.

And of course, there’s sweet animals looking for forever home. They are currently at capacity. Do you have it in your heart to adopt today?

These are just a few of the cats in the lobby when I dropped off my stuff.

Find the Spotsylvania Animal Shelter at 450 TV Drive.