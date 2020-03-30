Spotsylvania Volunteer Fire Department Bunny Run
If you haven’t heard by now the Spotsylvania Volunteer Fire Department is doing Bunny Runs just like the Santa Runs they do around Christmas.
What a nice thing to do to put a smile on everyone’s faces during this pandemic.
The first Bunny Runs happened this past weekend.
Here is the Bunny Run schedule:
Thursday, April 2nd – 5:00
• Marye Road
• Partlow Road
• Locklear Landing
• Snell
• Tanglewood
* Places to stop and wave: Waller’s Church, Berkeley Elementary, Traveler’s Inn Church
Friday, April 3rd – 5:00
• Camptown Road
• AlsopTown Road
• Emma Drive
• Spotsylvania High School parking lot (circle in FRONT of school – ensure to adhere to social distancing guidelines)
• Curtis Lane
• Post Oak
• Margo Lane
• Wheeler Lane
• Brokenburg
• Massey Road
• Hebron Church Road (park at church – ensure to adhere to social distancing guidelines)
Saturday, April 4 – 3:00
• Spotslee
• Planatation Forest (not all cul-de-sacs – come out to main roads)
• StoneyBrooke (not all cul-de-sacs – Wild Turkey Lane)
• Brenda Way
• Crown Grant – (not all cul-de-sacs – come out to main roads)
• Brittany Commons
• Breckenridge – (not all cul-de-sacs – come out to main roads)
• Edinburg – (not all cul-de-sacs – come out to main roads)
• Foster Road
• Bloomsburg (not all cul-de-sacs – come out to main roads)
• Treemont Lane
Sunday, April 5th – 3:00
• New Post
• Mallard’s Landing (not all cul-de-sacs – come out to main roads)
• Wisteria Drive
• H.C.C. Drive
• Pelham’s Crossing (not all cul-de-sacs – come out to main roads)
• Ruffins Pond (not all cul-de-sacs – come out to main roads)
• Glendas Way
• Church Street
Friday, April 10th 5:00
• Old Dominion Parkway
• Monticello
• Lee Hill School Drive
• Timberidge Drive
• Overview Drive
• Passing Sheetz/Bojangle’s to a right in front of Spotsylvania Regional
• From Spotsylvania parkway to a turn into Target shopping center (ensure to adhere to social distancing guidelines and remain in vehicle)
* PLACES TO STOP AND WAVE:
Cross Roads Baptist Church (park at church – ensure to adhere to social distancing guidelines),
Lee Hill Elementary – (ensure to adhere to social distancing guidelines)
Saturday, April 11 – 3:00
– Lee’s Hill Park – (not all cul-de-sacs – come out to main roads)
– Spotsylvania Parkway subdivisions (Fox Point, etc. not all cul-de-sacs – come out to main roads)
Easter is Sunday, April 12th.
A Message from the Spotsylvania Volunteer Fire Department-
“Again, we apologize that we cannot get to all streets and neighborhoods. This event is only possible because of our volunteers so if you do not see your street or subdivision, please come out to the schools or churches. With limited volunteers and hours we cannot make changes to this schedule. We appreciate the community’s support in this last minute event. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines and remain in your vehicle. The fire truck will not be stopping so remaining in your vehicle when in a crowd is the safest place you could be. If we notice crowding, we will have to leave the area. We will not be able to go down every cul-de-sac, safely come to the main street listed if possible. Once again, we sincerely appreciate the community’s support of our efforts and hope you all enjoy seeing the Easter Bunny because he’s excited to see all of you!”