Today is opening day for the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center Farmers Market for the 2024 season. Hours are 2pm-6pm.

Vendors there will be selling local produce, meat, tacos, pupusas, freeze dried candy, baked goods, British confections, African spice and pastries as well as locally ground and brewed coffee.

Take a break from work or stop by on your way home to pick up farm fresh ingredients.