Spotsylvania Residents: Landfill/Trash Dump Decals
Effective May 1st if you are a Spotsylvania County Resident you will need a decal on your vehicle to enter an area trash dump or landfill to dispose of your garbage.
Read all about the Residental Refuse Decal Program.
The decals are FREE.
There’s three ways to get your FREE decal.
- Mail-in application, please print, complete, and mail to:
Treasurer of Spotsylvania County
Attn: Refuse Decal Program
PO Box 100
Spotsylvania, Virginia 22553
***If you submit the application by mail or online, your decals will be mailed to you after the Treasurer’s office has verified and processed the information. Due to the high volume of applications, please allow approximately two weeks for your decals to mailed.
- Or you may go in person, please visit the Treasurer’s office. You will be asked to fill out the application at the counter or you can print, complete, and bring it with you to:
Spotsylvania County Treasurer’s Office
Richard E. Holbert Memorial Building
First Floor
9104 Courthouse Road
Spotsylvania, Virginia 22553