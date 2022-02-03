St. Jude Radiothon 2022

The annual WFLS and Window World of Fredericksburg St. Jude Radiothon is March 3rd & 4th. Help to put an end to childhood cancer by becoming a Partner in Hope!
When you become a Partner in Hope for just $19 a month ($228 one time donation), you’ll receive the Love Music. Stop Cancer. t-shirt to show the world that you help save lives.
ABC’S OF CANCER
Check out the ABC’s of Cancer that were created by patients at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. ABC’s of Cancer is powered by Total Comfort Heating, Air & Plumbing.
ST. JUDE CUPCAKE
Our friends at Sweet Reasons Dessert Bakery in Central Park have come up with a special cupcake to sell leading up to the St. Jude Radiothon. The cupcake is a Neopolitan flavor with vanilla cake layered chocolate, vanilla and strawberry buttercreams with rainbow sprinkles and a maraschino cherry. Proceeds from the cupcake will go to the WFLS Radiothon benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
For every cupcake sold, you will be able to put your name on a pin-up stating that you support St. Jude in their mission to Love Music. Stop Cancer and hang it on the wall inside Sweet Reasons.
The cupcake is on-sale NOW through 3/5/22! Sweet Reasons Dessert Bakery is located in Central Park at 1911 Carl D Silver Pkwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 (near Carrabba’s Italian Grill and Cracker Barrel).