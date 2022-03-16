St. Patrick’s Day 2022

March 17
The Colonial Tavern – Home to the Irish Brigade
18th Annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration with Irish themed food and drinks all day long. Plus, Live music from Dragonfyre (Celtic Music) from 1-4pm and Sibling Rivalry from 8-10pm. Click here for details
March 17
Brock’s Riverside Grill
Irish Food and Drink Specials including Draft Guinness and other Irish Draft beers and our favorite Irish cocktails! Live Music by Matt Burridge from 6-9PM. Click here for details
March 17
Maltese Brewing Company
Don’t miss this packed day of fun for all starting at 8am! Kegs and Eggs feat. Will’s Place and the Irish Red and Green Beer Release at 8am. Beer Mile* at 1pm, kids fun run at 2pm, Strong Person* Competition at 3pm, Live music 3pm, Trivia 6:30pm. Click here for details
March 17
Hard Times Cafe (4-Mile Fork)
Live music from The Worx & The Jerry Wimmer Trio! FREE SHOW!! NO COVER! ALL DAY! Showtime 7pm. Great Specials! Car Bombs, Jamesons, Guinness, & Trash Cans! Doors open at 11am. Click here for details
March 17
Crying Tiger Restaurant & Bar
Irish food and drinks specials all day long. DJ Shawn K from 11AM-5pm and Karapke Party with DJ Amanda from 8pm-12am! Click here for details
March 17 – 19
Billiken’s Smokehouse at The Chimney’s
3/17: DJ Oh Noo + DJ Don Juan; 3/18: Unchained; 3/19: Big Rob Music (2:00 PM) and Leslie Spangler (7:00 PM). Click here for details
March 17 – 19
Jay’s Downtown Sports Lounge
3/17 – 6th annual Kegs and Eggs, from 11am-1am Serving a special brunch menu all day with Green Beer & St Patrick’s Day Inspired Drink Specials. The UMW Bagpipe Band will be performing live throughout the day. 3/18 – 2nd Annual Jays Just Luck Party. Where everyone has a chance to win money & prizes all night long. All it takes is luck and you can walk away with cash and prizes. This event will be held from 9PM-1AM. 3/19 – BIG GREEN GLOW PARTY! Bring your green outfits and Green glow sticks and party from 9pm-1am with DJ Camp. Click here for details