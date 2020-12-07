Stafford Volunteer Fire Department Santa Run Schedule
Here is Santa’s schedule and routes for next week’s visit with Stafford Volunteer Fire Department. Stafford has been doing Santa runs for over 30 years now.
Looking for other Santa Runs- Spotsylvania
(underway) and Chancellor
(Dec. 17th-23rd) are both doing Santa Runs as well.
*Please understand COVID precautions are continuously being updated on their Facebook page
.
Monday, Dec. 7th
-Spartan Oaks
-Courthouse Manor
-Bells Hill
-Azalea Woods
-Stafford Oaks
-Paradise Estates
-Ultris
Tuesday, Dec. 8th
-Augustine
-Stowe at Amyclae
-Berkshire
-Colonial Forge
-Liberty Knowles
-Embrey Mills
Wednesday, Dec. 9th
-Austin Ridge
-Hampton Oaks
-Settlers Landing
-Highpointe
-Greenspring
Thursday, Dec. 10th
-Woodstream
-Foxwoods
-Sunningdale
-Perry Farm
-Patriots Landing
Friday, Dec. 11th
-Foreston Woods
-Greenridge
-Stone River
-Crescent Pointe
-Summerwood
-Somerset Landing
-Season’s Landing
Saturday, Dec. 19th
-Stafford County Christmas Parade
**Rain/Snow days:
-Tuesday-Thursday, Dec. 15th-17th.
***Picture used with permission from Stafford Volunteer Fire Department.