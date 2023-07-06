93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Star-studded CMA Fest documentary to air on ABC

July 6, 2023 12:15PM EDT
Courtesy of CMA/ABC

CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair is set to make its broadcast debut Tuesday, July 18, on ABC.

The 75-minute documentary, which premiered on Hulu July 5, chronicles CMA Fest’s storied history and the road leading to its 50th anniversary.

Featured in the film are exclusive archival footage of the festival’s early years as well as interviews with Carrie UnderwoodLuke CombsThomas RhettLuke BryanDolly PartonMiranda LambertReba McEntireBlake SheltonKeith UrbanDierks BentleyCarly PearceLainey WilsonWynonna Judd and more.

During the broadcast debut, viewers will also get to watch a stirring performance of “Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw and students from four schools within Metro Nashville Public Schools. The video was filmed during CMA Fest in June.

