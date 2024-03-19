‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ trailer: A murder mystery set an even longer time ago in a galaxy far, far away

Lucasfilm revealed the trailer to its anticipated Star Wars series The Acolyte, which will debut on Disney+ with two episodes on June 4.

The series from Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland is set around a hundred years before the Star Wars prequels when the Jedi Order was at its zenith as the source of peace and justice throughout the galaxy.

The trailer begins with Squid Game‘s Lee Jung-jae as Jedi Master Sol, leading a group of younglings in meditation with a familiar phrase: “Your eyes can deceive you, you must not trust them.”

He asks what they see.”Light,” one young student offers, while another says “balance.” A third, likely the younger version of Amandla Stenberg‘s assassin character, darkly says “fire.”

Stenberg’s masked assassin is shown facing off with a Jedi played by The Matrix franchise veteran Carrie-Anne Moss. She repeatedly dodges then uses the Force to shove her away.

“Someone is killing Jedi,” a character explains. “It doesn’t make sense.”

There’s a shot of a hunting party of eight Jedi and a quick reveal of a pensive Wookiee with his normally furry head shaved in the style of a samurai, complete with a top knot.

“This isn’t about good or bad,” Jodie Turner-Smith‘s Aniseya advises. “This is about power and who is allowed to use it.”

The hunting party, including Logan veteran Dafne Keen, ultimately find themselves facing a threat in a dark forest. Just then, a red Sith lightsaber spins through the air, slashing the trees around them before its unseen owner calls it back to their hand.

At this, all the Jedi ignite their sabers and charge the threat, only to be blown back by a tremendous Force blast, and the trailer ends.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

