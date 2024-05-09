Start Your Day Right: Ditch These Morning Blunders

If your mornings tend to start off on the wrong foot, it could be due to some of these less-than-ideal habits:

Instead of jolting awake to an alarm, opt for a gentler wake-up call like the soothing sounds of the radio. Research suggests it’s a more calming way to start your day. Avoid rushing into problem-solving mode right after waking up. That groggy feeling, known as sleep inertia, can last anywhere from 15 minutes to an hour. Take your time easing into the day before tackling any challenges. Resist the urge to dive straight into your email inbox. While checking the news on your phone is fine, dealing with emails immediately adds unnecessary stress when you’re not mentally prepared to problem-solve. Don’t dwell on yesterday’s mishaps. Strive to begin each day with a clean slate. It’s alright to reflect on the past eventually, but give yourself space to start fresh first.

Now, here are some positive morning habits to consider incorporating: