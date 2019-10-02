      Weather Alert

Steve & Jessica’s Cash Online Contest Rules

Oct 2, 2019 @ 11:07am

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE 

NATIONAL Fall 2019 CASH CONTEST 

*This is a National Contest

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.  A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.   

 

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).  

 

  1. Promotional Period: The Fall 2019 Cash Contest (the “Promotion”) begins on or around Monday, October 7, 2019 through Friday, November 8, 2019 (the “Promotional Period”).  

 

  1. Entry Deadline:  The deadline to submit entries is Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:59pm in the participating stations respective time zone.

 

  1. Eligibility

 

  1. The National Fall 2019 Cash Contest* (the “Contest”) is open to U.S. residents, 18 years of age or older, except employees of all Alpha Media stations, other participating broadcast companies, Aptivada, and other Sponsors listed at the end of this document (collectively, the “Sponsors”), other television and radio stations in all Alpha Media Market Areas, and their affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising or promotion agencies (if any), members of their respective families or persons living in the same household.  This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States and where prohibited.  

 

The National Fall 2019 Cash Contest will also be known as:

 

KABG-FM Win Chaz Malibu’s Money
KAUS-AM Win Mower Cash
KAUS-FM US Country’s Cash Crop
KAYO-FM Fall Into Cash
KBAY-FM Bay FM’s 1K A Day Giveaway You Probably Won’t Win Anyway
KBFF-AM Old Town Dough
KBMG-FM LATINO’S CASH OUT
KBOX-FM 104.1 Pirate Radio’s Words That Pay $1,000 A Day
KBQB-FM 92.7 BOB-FM’s Cash Cow
KBRJ-FM Big Bear Bucks
KBRK-FM Grand in your Hand
KBTE-FM The Beats Big Money Bang
KBTT-FM 103 QUICK CASH
KCEZ-FM Power 102.1’s Thousand Dollar Zombie Vault
KCEZ-FM Power 102.1’s Thousand Dollar Bag of Cash
KCLB-FM Billy Madison’s Wad of Cash
KDES-FM Scare Cash
KDES-HD2 Mod Money
KDGL-FM Everyday is Payday
KDKS-FM 102 EASY MONEY
KDKS-FM Quick Cash
KDLO-FM Watertown Radio’s Fall Cash Contest
KDOT-FM Go Fund Yourself
KDUT-FM EL BILLETON DE LA GRAND
KDUX-FM KDUX Fall Cash Contest
KEAG-FM Money Monster
KEEZ-FM MIX 99.1 $1k Codeword for CA$H
KESR-FM 107.1 BOB-FM’s Cash Cow
KEWB-FM Power 94.7’s $25,000 Weekday Payday
KEZR-FM Dumpster Diving for Cash with Brooke and Jubal
KFBD-FM Fall Into Cash
KFOR-AM Cash Connection
KFQD-AM Word That Wins
KFRX-FM Grand In your Hand
KGLO-AM Fall Into Cash
KGNC-AM Fall Into Cash
KGNC-FM Fall Into Cash
KHAR-AM Cash Grab
KHRD-FM Red 103.1’s “$1,000 Delete Your Debt”
KIAI-FM Country Moose Cashapalooza
KIBZ-FM Cash Cock
KIOT-FM Viking & Hoff’s Give It Away Cash Contest
KIRK-FM Grand A Day Giveaway
KIXX-FM Watertown Radio’s Fall Cash Contest
KJAM-AM Winnings Words
KJAM-FM Winnings Words
KJEL-FM Fall Into Cash
KJFA-FM A Grand in Your Hand w/ Fuego 102.9!
KJFF-AM Boot Loot
KJXK-FM JACK FM’s Black Friday Keyword Cash Contest
KKAL-FM The Krush 92.5 $1000 Wine Game
KKBB-FM Groove Cash Stash
KKDV-FM Cash Free Fall
KKIQ-FM Cash Free Fall
KKJG-FM KKJG $1000 Words That Win
KKOT-FM $1,000 Cash Crops
KKQQ-FM Old Town Dough
KKRG-FM Brooke and Jubal’s 25k Payday is back!
KKSD-FM Watertown Radio’s Fall Cash Contest
KKSS-FM Kiss 97.3 is Paying your Bills!
KKUS-FM Toliver Ford & Ram $25,000 Year End Tune Up
KKUU-FM Big Boys Bankroll
KLAK-FM Fall Into Cash
KLEY-FM EL CONCURSO DEL DINERO DE LA LEY
KLGR-AM Fall into Cash
KLGR-FM Fall into Cash
KLIR-FM $1,000 Cash Crops
KLKL-FM CASH AIRLINES 957
KLLL-FM K-Triple-L Punchline Payoff
KLLY-FM Energy Pays Your Bills
KLMS-FM Pigskin Payout
KLQL-FM Fall Into Cash
KLSS-FM Scare Cash
KLVO-FM La Palabra Que Paga $1,000 de Radio Lobo 97.7
KMAD-FM Fall Into Cash
KMKO-FM Makin It Rain
KMKT-FM Fall Into Cash
KMMX-FM Old Town Dough
KMXS-FM The 25K Giveaway
KNCQ-FM Q97’s Thousand Dollar At-Work Bonus
KNZR-AM/FM Money Talks
KOKA-AM DAILY BREAD
KONE-FM Rock 101 Dead Or Alive
KOOI-FM 106.5 JACK fm’s $25K Workday Payday – That You Probable Wont Win Anyway
KOYE-FM Juego De Palabras Con La Invasora
KOZZ-FM Win Z Money
KPAT-FM 95.7 The Beat’s $25K Giveaway
KPSI-FM Mix Money Man
KRBI-FM Fall Into Cash
KREI-FM Boot Loot
KRES-AM Grand A Day Giveaway
KRES-FM Grand A Day Giveaway
KRIB-AM Fall Into Cash
KRQK-FM ATM de La Ley
KRTI-FM Win a “G” from Energy
KSAH-FM EL CONCURSO DEL DINERO DE NORTEÑO
KSAJ-FM Fall New Listener Drive Cash Contest
KSDR-FM Watertown Radio’s Fall Cash Contest
KSNI-FM Sunny Country Cash Cow
KSTT-FM KSTT Coast Workday Payday
KTAL-FM DESTINATION-CASH
KTCM-FM Grand A Day Giveaway
KTFM-FM OLD TOWN DOUGH
KTGL-FM Classic Cash
KTHU-FM Thunder 100.7’s Daily Grand In Your Hand
KTHX-FM X-Tra Cash
KTJJ-FM Boot Loot
KTPK-FM Fall New Listener Drive Cash Contest
KTSA-AM TRUMP CHANGE
KTUB-AM JUAN TE DA SE SUS AHORROS
KUIC-FM Cash Free Fall
KUPL-FM Scare Cash
KUUB-FM ESPN’s Hail Mary Money
KVEC-FM KVEC Trump Change
KVWE-FM RoRo’s Winning Word
KWAT-AM Watertown Radio’s Fall Cash Contest
KWEE-FM Money from the Grave
KWHL-FM Whats the Word?
KWIX-AM Grand A Day Giveaway
KXGL-FM Fall Into Cash
KXL-AM Win the Whistleblowers Cash
KXTG-AM The Game’s Cash Kickoff
KXXK-FM The Kix Cash Code: Fall Into Cash
KYKX-FM Fitz Fundz
KYSM-FM George & Jess’ Country Cash Contest
KYTC-FM Fall Into Cash
KZDC-FM THE BIG SCORE
KZEN-FM $1,000 Cash Crops
KZKX-FM Cash & Concerts
KZOZ-FM KZOZ’s Money For Nothing
WARQ-FM Commercial-Free Cash Grab
WBTU-FM $25,000 Money Machine
WBVX-FM Stash O’ Cash
WCCQ-FM 98.3 WCCQ’s $1000 lyric
WCDA-FM $1000 WINNING WORD
WCEN-FM The Moose Stash o’ Cash
WCLI-FM Rob The Hank Bank
WDHT-FM Hot 102.9’s Fuel The Block
WDJX-FM Win $1000 in Ceramic Cats (or cash equivalant)
WDLD-FM Live 96-7’s Cash Casket
WERV-FM 95.9 The River’s Fall into Cash
WFLS-AM Steve & Jessica’s Cash
WGBG-FM Bob & Tom’s Big Ass Stash of Cash
WGER-FM Jose’s Funny Money
WGHL-FM Fund Your Fall
WGKS-FM KISS 969’s $1,000 a Day @ Work Giveaway
WGTZ-FM Jack FM’s Winning Neighborhood
WGZB-FM Ball All Fall
WHBC-AM Fall into Cash
WHBC-FM Win with the Whistle Blower
WHTF-FM 25k Big Bucks with Brooke & Jubal
WHXT-FM “CASH-ISH” contest
WIBW-AM Fall New Listener Drive Cash Contest
WIBW-FM Fall New Listener Drive Cash Contest
WIIL-FM Clicks for Cash
WIKZ-FM The MIX95.1 “Grand In Your Hand”
WING-AM #DaytonStrong Cash Contest
WJFX-FM HOT1079 $1,000 Bribe
WJFX-HD2 LOUD1033 Breakfast Club Cash
WJFX-HD3 B969’s Steve Harvey Mo Money Giveaway
WJMI-FM Big PayBack
WJOL-AM 1440 WJOL’s Money Talks
WKXI-FM Grand Cash Payout
WLIP-AM Clicks for Cash
WLXO-FM ROB HANK’S BANK
WMFX-FM Launder Fox’s Cash
WMJM-FM Win Steve’s Cash
WOCQ-FM OC104’s Cash Grab
WOCQ-HD2 Kool Cash
WQCM-FM Classic Rock 94-3 QCM’s “Money For Nothin'”
WQTL-FM Fall Into Cash
WRKS-FM 25k Giveaway
WROU-FM Mo’ Money Machine
WRXQ-FM QRock 100.7’s Secret Stash of Cash
WSGW-AM WSGW Combo Cash
WSSR-FM Star 96.7’s Fall into Cash
WTLZ-FM Kiss 107.1 is The Kiss Cash Drip Contest
WUSX-FM US 98.5’s Delmarva Dollars
WVBX-FM Win Brooke & Jubal’s Courthouse Cash
WWDM-FM Steve’s Cash
WWFW-FM 103.9 Sunny FM $1000 At Work Bonus
WWOF-FM $1,000 Cash Crops
WWUZ-FM Rock The Cashbox
WXKE-FM 963XKE’s Grand a Day Giveaway
WXLC-FM Lake County Loot
WXMA-FM Jack’s Cash
WXTY-FM On the Job Jackpot $1,000 a Day
WZBH-FM Billy’s Beach Bucks

 

  1. Listeners are eligible to win an Alpha Media contest prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.  

 

(c) Participants must sign all contest release and waiver forms before accepting prize. Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent.  The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.

 

 

  • Entry Method:  

 

To participate in the Contest, you must enter the required information on the station’s website. To receive additional bonus entries you must listen to the participating radio station in your area during the specified times. You may listen to the station or visit the station’s website for the specified times. Times correspond to the participating station’s time zone. Solicitation time may vary 15 minutes before or after  the specified time. During those specific times per weekday, a secret keyword will be given over the air. When you hear the secret keyword you must visit the station’s website. The following day, one random listener will be selected from all entries received on the previous business day and contacted via the phone number they entered in the contest entry form on the station’s website (the call to the listener will be coming from an “UNKNOWN” or 503 area code number the majority of the time, however we CANNOT guarantee this to be the case for every phone call.)  IF contact is made with the randomly chosen daily listener, they will be awarded $1,000.

 

Qualifiers will be contacted during 7:00am-8:00am AKT/8:00am-9:00am PT/
9:00am-10:00am MT/10:00am-11:00am CT/11:00am-12:00pm ET the following business day in order to choose a winner (time windows may vary up to 30 minutes)

 

If you are listening to a participating station in your area via internet streaming or smartphone app you are eligible to participate in the Contest.  However, due to streaming delays, you may have difficulty participating in this on-air contest.  Depending upon the length of the streaming delay, the entry window may be shortened or have already closed by the time you hear the call to enter.  Listeners interested in participating in the Contest should listen to a participating station over the air on the radio.

 

On the station’s website enter via the Aptivada entry form. First enter through Email, Facebook, Twitter, or Google via the Aptivada platform. Submit the required information, which includes your first and last name, telephone number, address, city, state, zip code, and date of birth. Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry.  The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited.  Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion. 

 

This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Twitter, or Google.  By submission of an entry, an entrant releases Facebook, Twitter, and Google from any responsibility or liability for the Promotions administration, prizes or promotion. You are providing entry information to the Station and not to Facebook, Twitter, or Google. 

 

Bonus entries can be acquired through the Aptivada platform by:

 

  • Entering the correct keyword (+1)
  • Share link through FB, Twitter, or email and a friend enters (+5 each)

 

 

(c) EACH PARTICIPANT WILL EARN 1 ENTRY FOR SUBMITTING THE REQUIRED INFORMATION AND HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO EARN 18 BONUS ENTRIES EACH DAY OF THE CONTEST. THIS GIVES EACH PARTICIPANT THE OPPORTUNITY FOR 19 ENTRIES EACH DAY OF THE CONTEST.

 

(d) Sponsors are not responsible for technical, internet, cell phone service and/or carrier issues or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable Internet connections, failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any website or online service, any other error or malfunction, late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form or the rules. 

By use of this website and by entering the Contest, you agree to the Station’s Website Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at:  http://www.alphamediausa.com/privacy-policy.pdf .  Entry deemed made by holder of phone number.

 

Sponsor is not responsible for internet/telephone service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions, busy signals, hang-ups, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted transmissions or voicemails or other technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form or the rules.

 

(e) Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void.  If the Sponsors determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Contest or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Contest, the Sponsors reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or terminate the Contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date.  If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at http://bit.ly/fallcashcontestrules  If, for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsors which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest, Sponsors reserve the right at their sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest.  Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Contest or violates the Official Rules of the Contest.

 

 

  • Prizes and Odds of Winning.  

 

 

 (a) One (1) DAILY PRIZE per weekday: A total of (25) twenty-five prizes of $1000 dollars will be awarded throughout the duration of the contest. Prizes will be awarded by randomly drawing a phone number from online entry.  The Sponsors reserve the right to award any prizes that are not claimed within 60 days of notification in future promotions conducted by the Sponsors.  

 

(b) Odds of winning depend on number of participants.

 

(c) All winner information will be collected at the time of winning. The information will be sent to the appropriate local market to issue a $1000 check to the winner. This process will take 6-8 weeks before winner will be notified to pick up check.  Any prize or prize certificate not claimed within 60 days of notification will be forfeited by the winner.  Winner checks must be claimed in person.

 

 

  • Winner Selection and Notification.

 

 

(a) Decisions of Station management with respect to the Contest are final.

 

(b) One daily winner will be randomly selected the following business day. One random listener will be chosen from all entries received the business day before and contacted via the phone number they submitted in the entry form (the call to the listener will usually be coming from an “UNKNOWN” or 503 area code number per the times listed below. They will be notified by Alpha Media staff and will be recorded for future play back in any and all participating Markets. Alpha Media staff will call/try the phone number 3 times within a 5-minute window before deeming the number disqualified and moving to the next randomly selected winner. IF contact is made with the randomly chosen listener, they will be awarded $1000. In the event there is no winner, prizes will be awarded to the next randomly chosen qualifier. Winners will be chosen by random number generator.  This will repeat for a period of sixty (60) minutes until the cash prize is awarded. If no randomly selected entrant has answered the calls from Alpha Media at the time that 60 minutes has expired, no cash prize will be awarded.

 

Qualifiers will be contacted during 7:00am-8:00am AKT/8:00am-9:00am PT/
9:00pm-10:00am MT/10:00am-11:00am CT/11:00am-12:00pm ET the following business day in order to choose a winner (time windows may vary up to 30 minutes)

 

(c) Participants must listen to obtain bonus keywords up to 18 times per day on their local participating station(s) but do not need to listen or be present to win. Alpha Media staff will contact winner(s). 

 

 

  • General  

 

 

  1. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s).  Winner(s) will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 or the equivalent including a winner’s full Social Security Number for receipt of any prize valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the station conducting the Promotion (in combination with any prizes won in Promotions run by any other Alpha radio station) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more.  Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in disqualification and forfeiture of the prize.     

 

  1. Participating in the Promotion and acceptance of a prize constitutes a winner’s and guest’s (where applicable) permission for the Alpha or its agents to photograph, film and record each winner, and to use his/her name, address (city and state), likeness, photograph, voice, biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Promotion or its sponsors for  purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without additional financial or other compensation, and, Alpha may, where legal, require a winner (and guest or travel companion, where applicable) to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return any required release.  In the case of a conflict in this paragraph 3 b and any similar paragraph in contest specific rules the general specific rules will govern. Unless a member of winner’s immediate family, travel companion must be 18 years of age or older. Travel companion must travel with winner and must also sign and return a travel release, which must be returned with winner’s affidavit of eligibility. By accepting the prize, each winner grants to Sponsors the right to use the winner’s name, voice, picture and/or likeness for purposes of advertising and publicity in any and all media now known or hereafter invented, without further permission or additional compensation (except where prohibited by law).  All expenses on receipt and use of prize are the sole responsibility of winner. Winner and travel companion, if any, by acceptance of their prizes, agree to release Station, Alpha Media, LLC, and their advertising, promotion and production agencies and their respective parents and subsidiaries, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives  from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained directly or indirectly in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any Contest or prize-related activity.

 

  1. No prize transfers.  Sponsors may substitute prizes for prizes of like value, in the Sponsors’ sole discretion.  Prizes may not be substituted or redeemed for cash. Offer subject to federal, state and local regulations and laws and is void where taxed, restricted or prohibited.  By entering, participants agree to these rules and the decisions of the Sponsors.  

 

  1. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion, you:
      1. agree to grant Alpha a non-exclusive, perpetual, worldwide license to edit, telecast, exhibit, rerun, reproduce, use, syndicate, license, print, distribute and otherwise exploit any items (including any photos, videos, audio, or written material) submitted as part of your contest entry (the “Materials”), or any portion thereof, in any manner and in any and all formats and media now known or hereafter devised, without payment to you or any third party; 
      2. acknowledge that Alpha reserves the right, in its sole discretion, not to use the Materials at all; and
      3. represent and warrant that: you are at least as old as the age of majority in your state; you have the full legal right, power and authority to grant to Alpha the license provided for herein; you own or control the complete exhibition and other rights to the Materials you submitted for the purposes contemplated in this license; you are either the parent (or legal guardian) of any minor featured in the Materials or have received the express consent of the parent (or legal guardian) for any such minor to appear in the Materials and to enter the minor’s likeness in the Materials in the contest; and neither the Materials nor the exercise of the rights granted herein shall infringe upon or violate the right of privacy or right of publicity of, or constitute a libel or slander against, or violate any common law or any other right of, any person or entity.

 

  1. Prior to awarding any prize or prize certificate, and depending on the nature of the prize and eligibility requirements of the Promotion, Alpha in its sole discretion may require verification of Promotion winner’s or winners’ identification by a showing of valid government-issued photo identification.  

 

  1. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating and/or accepting a prize, entrants, winner(s) and guests (if applicable) agree to release and hold harmless the station conducting the Promotion, its sponsor(s) and promotional partner(s), its advertising and promotion agencies, any social media platform utilized in the conduct of the Promotion (including but not limited to Facebook, Inc.) and each of their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, and the officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents, representatives, successors, and assigns of each of them (collectively, the “Released Parties”) against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the prize or participation in the Promotion.  Alpha may also require eligible Promotion winner(s) and their guests or travel companions, if any (as well as each of their parent(s) or legal guardian(s), if winner(s), guest(s) or travel companion(s) are under the age of majority in their state of residence), to sign a liability release confirming such consent. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return any required release.  

 

  1. The station conducting the Promotion, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person (and all of their entries) from this Promotion if he or she tampers with the entry process, the operation of the Promotion, or the operation of the station’s website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion, or is otherwise in violation of the rules.  The station conducting the Promotion further reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to modify, cancel, terminate or suspend the Promotion, or any part of it, if it is not capable of completion as planned or if any fraud, technical failures or any factor beyond the station’s control, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion as determined by the station in is sole discretion.  Any attempt by an entrant or any person to deliberately damage any station website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Promotion may be a violation of criminal and civil laws. Should such an attempt be made, the Alpha reserves the right to seek full prosecution and/or damages from any such individual to the fullest extent permitted by law. The station’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of this provision. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the station conducting the Promotion, any competition or prize-related event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the station reserves the right, but not the obligation, to modify, terminate, suspend or cancel the Promotion and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

 

  1. The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Promotion, or in the announcement of a prize; (ii) entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties, malfunctions, disconnections, other technological failures, telephone service outages, delays, dropped calls, or busy signals, or any other difficulties that may prevent an individual from sending or receiving a text message; or (iii) lost, stolen, mangled, misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete, incorrect, or late entries.  Further, the Released Parties are not responsible if any part of a Promotion prize cannot be awarded due to acts of god, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond Alpha’s control.

 

 

  • Official Rules and Winner List  

 

To obtain a copy of the General Contest Rules, these contest-specific rules, or a list of winner(s) following completion of the Promotion (please specify which), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) specifying “General Contest Rules,” National Fall Cash Contest,” or “Fall Cash Contest Winner List” to by December 8, 2019 to:  Angela Ruffoni 1211 SW 5th Avenue Suite 750 Portland, OR, 97204 

 

  1. Terms of Use Agreement & Privacy Policy 

The Terms of Use Agreement of the station conducting the Promotion is located here: http://www.alphamediausa.com/terms-of-use/.  The Privacy Policy of the station conducting the Promotion is located here: http://www.alphamediausa.com/privacy-policy.pdf.

 

Sponsor(s): 

Alpha Media Stations

Affiliated Stations

Aptivada 

Bank Of The Bluegrass

Bare Moxie

Bent Arrow Archery Range & Pro Shop.  

Discount Liquors

Watertown Lawn

 Garden and Small Engine Repair

Brookings Liquor Store

Meyer Services

Calder Allstate Insurance

Coachella Valley Buick GMC

County Bank in Moberly

EXPO 15TH & 16TH

Shanklin Heating and Cooling 

Good Earth Soil & Materials

Green Hills Vet Clinic

Shelbina Villa

Tri-County Tire & Repair

Hot Head Burritos

Afford-A-Car

Attorney Robert N. Lancaster

Kansas Lottery

Roks Diesel and Camper Valley RV

Inspired Closets

Inspired Closets

Health North Family Medicine

Anchorage Billiard Palace

Top Bop

Health North Family Medicine 

Spirit Mountain Casino 

Toliver Ford & Ram 

Doug’s Paint & Body

Lubbock Integrated Medical

EZ Auto / KBTE-House of Furniture

Kraft Nissan

Advanced Plumbing Heating & Air

Main and Mill Brewing Company

Lucas Smith Chrysler Center

Kasten Masonry

Stonebridge Assisted Living-The Villas

McCloskey Appliance

Meyer Services

Noble RV of Madelia

Papik Motors

Trail Ridge Senior Living Center

Fonder Sewing

Big Orvs Bar

Quinault Beach Resort and casino

Casa Mia

The Roof Doctor

Windermere

A-1 Roofing

Rappahannock Electric Coop

Safetouch

SAN ANTONIO EYE SPECIALISTS

Shane Co.

Spalding University

STEPHENS ROOFING

Swan Song

Lebanon Chamber of Commerce

UPS Store

Willard Asphalt and Paving

Suburban Propane

Sunshine Foods

Horizon Insurance Solutions

Surplus City

The CBD SHOP WITH DUKE CITY VAPORS

Thomasville Ford

Thomasville Toyota

Tim Dahle Nissan

Used Car Superstore

Vixens/Taboo Gentleman’s Club

Amp Solar 

Wolken Seed

Norfolk Memorials

