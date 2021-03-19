Steve & Tiffany Put A Grand In Your Hand Online Contest Rules

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE
NATIONAL SPRING 2021 CASH CONTEST
*This is a National Contest
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).
- Promotional Period: The Spring 2021 Cash Contest (the “Promotion”) begins on or around Monday, March 22, 2021 through Friday, April 16, 2021 (the “Promotional Period”).
- Entry Deadline: The deadline to submit entries is Friday, April 16, 2021 at 11:59pm in the participating stations respective time zone.
- Eligibility
- The National Spring 2021 Cash Contest* (the “Contest”) is open to U.S. residents, 18 years of age or older, except employees of all Alpha Media stations, other participating broadcast companies, Aptivada, and other Sponsors listed at the end of this document (collectively, the “Sponsors”), other television and radio stations in all Alpha Media Market Areas, and their affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising or promotion agencies (if any), members of their respective families or persons living in the same household. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States and where prohibited.
The National Cash Contest will also be known as:
|KATE-AM
|Kate Cash Contest
|KAUS-AM
|Spring Into Cash
|KAUS-FM
|Spring Into Cash
|KAYO-FM
|Spring Into Cash
|KBAY-FM
|Bay FM’s Spring Stimulus
|KBMG-FM
|$1,000 AL DIA
|KBRJ-FM
|The Big Bear Bailout
|KBRJ-FM
|20K Giveaway
|KBRJ-FM
|The $1000 Big Bear Bailout
|KBTE-FM
|CHASING THAT CASH
|KCLB-FM
|1K Bill Pay
|KCPI-FM
|Breeze Bucks
|KDGL-FM
|Everyday is Payday
|KDLO-FM
|Watertown Radio’s Spring Cash Contest
|KDUT-FM
|$1,000 AL DIA
|KDUX-FM
|KDUX Cash Stash
|KEAG-FM
|Money Monster
|KEEZ-FM
|TJ’s Mix Money Machine
|KEEZ-FM
|TJ’s Mix Money Machine
|KEEZ-FM
|Spring Into Cash
|KEZR-FM
|Brooke & Jeffrey’s Spring Stimulus
|KFOR-AM, KFOR-FM
|KFOR Diamonds and Dollars
|KFQD-AM, KFQD-FM
|What’s The Word
|KFRX-FM
|Classic Cash
|KGLO-AM
|Spring Ka-Ching
|KGLO-AM
|Spring
|KGNC-AM
|Grand Slam for a Grand
|KGNC-FM
|Bomb City Bucks
|KHAR-AM, KHAR-FM
|Word That Wins
|KIAI-FM
|Spring Cashapalooza
|KIAI-FM
|Country Moose Cashapalooza?
|KIBZ-FM
|Blaze Band Bucks
|KINK-FM
|Gustav’s Grand**
|KINK-HD2
|Cancel Cash
|KIXX-FM
|Watertown Radio’s Spring Cash Contest
|KJAM-AM
|KJAM Spring Cash Contest
|KJAM-AM
|KJAM Spring Cash Contest
|KJAM-FM
|KJAM Spring Cash Contest
|KJAM-FM
|KJAM Spring Cash Contest
|KJEL-FM
|Spring into Cash
|KJEL-FM
|Spring Cash
|KJFF-AM
|Boot Loot Spring Cash Contest
|KJXK-FM
|Adult Spelling Bee
|KKBB-FM
|The Groove Cash Stash
|KKDV-FM
|KKDV’s Put a Grand in Your Hand
|KKEZ-FM
|Harp’s Outlet’s Sweet Sound of Cash Contest
|KKIQ-FM
|KKIQ’s Put a Grand in Your Hand
|KKQQ-FM
|Spring Stimulus
|KKRV-FM
|Easy Money
|KKSD-FM
|Watertown Radio’s Spring Cash Contest
|KKUS-FM
|Spring Me The Money – KKUS FM
|KLAK-FM
|Spring Into Cash
|KLAK-FM
|Spring Cash Contest
|KLEY-FM, KHHL-FM
|El concurso del Dinero
|KLGR-AM
|Spring into Cash and Concerts!
|KLGR-FM
|Spring into Cash and Concerts!
|KLKL-FM
|The River’s Splash of Cash
|KLKL-FM
|Spring Into Cash
|KLLL-FM
|KLLL Stimulus
|KLLY-FM
|The Energy Spring Clean Up
|KLMS-AM
|ESPN Lincoln Baseball Bucks
|KLSS-FM
|Spring Ka-Ching
|KMAD-FM
|Spring Into Cash
|KMAD-FM
|Spring Cash Contest
|KMKO-FM
|Jeff Spence
|KMKT-FM
|Spring Into Cash
|KMKT-FM
|Spring Cash Contest
|KMMX-FM
|Thousand Dollar Lyric
|KMXS-FM
|25K Giveaway
|KNZR-AM, KNZR-FM
|Money Talks
|KONE-FM
|Win Billy Madison’s Money
|KOOI-FM
|Free Money Monkey – KOOI FM
|KOYE-FM, KTLH-FM
|La Primavera de la Suerte (The Spring of Luck)
|KRBI-FM
|River 105’s Free Money Machine
|KREI-AM
|Boot Loot Spring Cash Contest
|KRES-FM
|GRAND A DAY GIVEAWAY
|KRIB-AM
|Spring Ka-Ching
|KRTI-FM
|Spring Into Cash
|KSAH-AM, KSAH-FM
|El concurso del Dinero
|KSAH-AM, KSAH-FM
|El concurso del Dinero
|KSAJ-FM
|Spring Words That Win
|KSDR-FM
|Watertown Radio’s Spring Cash Contest
|KTAL-FM
|Rock the Cashbox!
|KTFM-FM
|San Antonio Spring Cash
|KTFM-HD2
|Cancel Cash
|KTGL-FM
|Classic Cash
|KTJJ-FM
|Boot Loot Spring Cash Contest
|KTLB-FM
|Arnold Motor Supplying the Cash Contest
|KTPK-FM
|Spring Words That Win
|KTSA-AM, KTSA-FM
|Vaccinated Keyword Contest
|KTUB-AM
|$1,000 AL DIA
|KUIC-FM
|KUIC’s Put a Grand in Your Hand
|KUPL-FM
|The Sprng Ka-Ching!
|KVWE-FM
|Cancel Cash
|KWAT-AM
|Watertown Radio’s Spring Cash Contest
|KWHL-FM
|The Kwhale Cash Grab
|KWHL-FM
|Cash Grab
|KWIQ-FM
|Easy Money
|KWMT-AM
|Arnold Motor Supplying the Cash Contest
|KXFT-FM
|Harp’s Outlet’s Sweet Sound of Cash Contest
|KXGL-FM
|1 K A Day Giveaway
|KXXK-FM
|The Kix Cash Code: Spring KA-CHING!
|KYKX-FM
|Break Bobby’s Bank – KYKX FM
|KYSM-FM
|George & Jess’ Country Cash
|KYSM-FM
|George & Jess’ Country Cash
|KYTC-FM
|Spring Ka-Ching!
|KZDC-AM, KZDC-FM
|Big Score
|KZEN-FM
|Spring Cash Contest
|KZKX-FM
|KX Cash
|WARQ-FM
|The $1,000 Switch
|WARQ-HD2
|Spring BANK
|WARQ-HD2
|Spring Bank
|WCCQ-FM
|Q Cash
|WDJX-FM
|The Vigilante
|WDLD-FM
|The 10K Smetzer Stimulus Package
|WERV-FM
|95.9 The River’s Payroll
|WGER-FM
|Commercial free Cash
|WGHL-FM
|Hedge Fund Refund
|WGZB-FM
|Gimme the Stimmy
|WHBC-AM
|Shot in the Arm Spring Cash Contest
|WHBC-FM
|Cancel Cash
|WIBW-FM
|Spring Words That Win
|WIIL-FM
|Tom’s Favorite F-Words
|WIIL-FM
|Tom’s Favorite F-Words
|WIKZ-FM
|THE MIX95.1 SPRING KA-CHING
|WJOL-AM
|1340 WJOL’s Money Talks
|WLIP-AM
|Lenny’s Favorite Italian Words!
|WLIP-AM
|Lenny’s Favorite Italian Words!
|WMFX-FM
|Dots & Dollars
|WMFX-FM
|Dots & Dollars
|WMJM-FM
|Coming to the Ville
|WPCO-AM
|Ballpark Bucks
|WQCM-FM
|Classic Rock 94.3 WQCM’s “Cash Grab Fever”
|WRXQ-FM
|QRock’s Fresh Cut of Cash
|WSSR-FM
|Star’s Stimulus
|WXLC-FM
|Spring Into Cash!
|WZSR-FM
|Spring Cash Giveaway
|WRKS-FM
|1,000 Bank Shot
|WJXN-FM
|Spring Stimulus
|WKXI-FM
|Kixie’s Grand Cash Payout
|WJMI-FM
|99 Jams Big Payback
**Marked stations have an adjusted promotion period beginning Monday, March 29, 2021 12:00AMPST and running through Friday, April 16, 2021 at 11:59pmPST. The deadline to submit entries is Friday, April 16, 2021 at 11:59pmPST.
- Listeners are eligible to win an Alpha Media contest prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.
(c) Participants must sign all contest release and waiver forms before accepting prize. Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.
To participate in the Contest, you must enter the required information on the station’s website. To receive additional bonus entries you must listen to the participating radio station in your area during the specified times. You may listen to the station or visit the station’s website for the specified times. Times correspond to the participating station’s time zone. Solicitation time may vary 15 minutes before or after the specified time. During those specific times per weekday, a secret keyword will be given over the air. When you hear the secret keyword you must visit the station’s website. The following day, one random listener will be selected from all entries received on the previous business day and contacted via the phone number they entered in the contest entry form on the station’s website (the call to the listener will be coming from an “UNKNOWN” or 503 area code number the majority of the time, however we CANNOT guarantee this to be the case for every phone call.) IF contact is made with the randomly chosen daily listener, they will be awarded $1,000.
Qualifiers will be contacted during 9:00am-10:00am AKT/10:00am-11:00am PT/
11:00am-12:00pm MT/12:00pm-1:00pm CT/1:00pm-2:00pm ET the following business day in order to choose a winner (time windows may vary up to 30 minutes)
If you are listening to a participating station in your area via internet streaming or smartphone app you are eligible to participate in the Contest. However, due to streaming delays, you may have difficulty participating in this on-air contest. Depending upon the length of the streaming delay, the entry window may be shortened or have already closed by the time you hear the call to enter. Listeners who listen via internet streaming may not receive all keywords based on geographic area and streaming insertions. Listeners interested in participating in the Contest should listen to a participating station over the air on the radio.
On the station’s website enter via the Aptivada entry form. First enter through Email, Facebook, Twitter, or Google via the Aptivada platform. Submit the required information, which includes your first and last name, telephone number, address, city, state, zip code, and date of birth. Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.
This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Twitter, or Google. By submission of an entry, an entrant releases Facebook, Twitter, and Google from any responsibility or liability for the Promotions administration, prizes or promotion. You are providing entry information to the Station and not to Facebook, Twitter, or Google.
Bonus entries can be acquired through the Aptivada platform by:
- Entering the correct keyword (+1)
- Share link through FB, Twitter, or email and a friend enters (+5 each)
(c) EACH PARTICIPANT WILL EARN 1 ENTRY FOR SUBMITTING THE REQUIRED INFORMATION AND HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO EARN 18 BONUS ENTRIES EACH DAY OF THE CONTEST. THIS GIVES EACH PARTICIPANT THE OPPORTUNITY FOR 19 ENTRIES EACH DAY OF THE CONTEST.
(d) Sponsors are not responsible for technical, internet, cell phone service and/or carrier issues or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable Internet connections, failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any website or online service, any other error or malfunction, late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form or the rules.
By use of this website and by entering the Contest, you agree to the Station’s Website Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at: https://www.alphamediausa.com/privacy-policy. Entry deemed made by holder of phone number.
Sponsor is not responsible for internet/telephone service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions, busy signals, hang-ups, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted transmissions or voicemails or other technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form or the rules.
(e) Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Sponsors determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Contest or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Contest, the Sponsors reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or terminate the Contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at http://bit.ly/spring2021cashcontestrules If, for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsors which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest, Sponsors reserve the right at their sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest. Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Contest or violates the Official Rules of the Contest.
- Prizes and Odds of Winning.
(a) One (1) DAILY PRIZE per weekday: A total of (20) twenty prizes of $1000 dollars will be awarded throughout the duration of the contest. Prizes will be awarded by randomly drawing a phone number from online entry. The Sponsors reserve the right to award any prizes that are not claimed within 60 days of notification in future promotions conducted by the Sponsors.
(b) Odds of winning depend on number of participants.
(c) All winner information will be collected at the time of winning. The information will be sent to the appropriate local market to issue a $1000 check to the winner. This process will take 6-8 weeks before winner will be notified to pick up check. Any prize or prize certificate not claimed within 60 days of notification will be forfeited by the winner. Winner checks must be claimed in person.
- Winner Selection and Notification.
(a) Decisions of Station management with respect to the Contest are final.
(b) One daily winner will be randomly selected the following business day. One random listener will be chosen from all entries received the business day before and contacted via the phone number they submitted in the entry form (the call to the listener will usually be coming from an “UNKNOWN” or 503 area code number per the times listed below. They will be notified by Alpha Media staff and will be recorded for future play back in any and all participating Markets. Alpha Media staff will call/try the phone number 3 times within a 5-minute window before deeming the number disqualified and moving to the next randomly selected winner. IF contact is made with the randomly chosen listener, they will be awarded $1000. In the event there is no winner, prizes will be awarded to the next randomly chosen qualifier. Winners will be chosen by random number generator. This will repeat for a period of sixty (60) minutes until the cash prize is awarded. If no randomly selected entrant has answered the calls from Alpha Media at the time that 60 minutes has expired, no cash prize will be awarded.
Qualifiers will be contacted during 9:00am-10:00am AKT/10:00am-11:00am PT/
11:00am-12:00pm MT/12:00pm-1:00pm CT/1:00pm-2:00pm ET the following business day in order to choose a winner (time windows may vary up to 30 minutes)
(c) Participants must listen to obtain bonus keywords up to 18 times per day on their local participating station(s) but do not need to listen or be present to win. Alpha Media staff will contact winner(s).
- Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). Winner(s) will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 or the equivalent including a winner’s full Social Security Number for receipt of any prize valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the station conducting the Promotion (in combination with any prizes won in Promotions run by any other Alpha radio station) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in disqualification and forfeiture of the prize.
- Participating in the Promotion and acceptance of a prize constitutes a winner’s and guest’s (where applicable) permission for the Alpha or its agents to photograph, film and record each winner, and to use his/her name, address (city and state), likeness, photograph, voice, biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Promotion or its sponsors for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without additional financial or other compensation, and, Alpha may, where legal, require a winner (and guest or travel companion, where applicable) to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return any required release. In the case of a conflict in this paragraph 3 b and any similar paragraph in contest specific rules the general specific rules will govern. Unless a member of winner’s immediate family, travel companion must be 18 years of age or older. Travel companion must travel with winner and must also sign and return a travel release, which must be returned with winner’s affidavit of eligibility. By accepting the prize, each winner grants to Sponsors the right to use the winner’s name, voice, picture and/or likeness for purposes of advertising and publicity in any and all media now known or hereafter invented, without further permission or additional compensation (except where prohibited by law). All expenses on receipt and use of prize are the sole responsibility of winner. Winner and travel companion, if any, by acceptance of their prizes, agree to release Station, Alpha Media, LLC, and their advertising, promotion and production agencies and their respective parents and subsidiaries, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained directly or indirectly in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any Contest or prize-related activity.
- No prize transfers. Sponsors may substitute prizes for prizes of like value, in the Sponsors’ sole discretion. Prizes may not be substituted or redeemed for cash. Offer subject to federal, state and local regulations and laws and is void where taxed, restricted or prohibited. By entering, participants agree to these rules and the decisions of the Sponsors.
- To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion, you:
- agree to grant Alpha a non-exclusive, perpetual, worldwide license to edit, telecast, exhibit, rerun, reproduce, use, syndicate, license, print, distribute and otherwise exploit any items (including any photos, videos, audio, or written material) submitted as part of your contest entry (the “Materials”), or any portion thereof, in any manner and in any and all formats and media now known or hereafter devised, without payment to you or any third party;
- acknowledge that Alpha reserves the right, in its sole discretion, not to use the Materials at all; and
- represent and warrant that: you are at least as old as the age of majority in your state; you have the full legal right, power and authority to grant to Alpha the license provided for herein; you own or control the complete exhibition and other rights to the Materials you submitted for the purposes contemplated in this license; you are either the parent (or legal guardian) of any minor featured in the Materials or have received the express consent of the parent (or legal guardian) for any such minor to appear in the Materials and to enter the minor’s likeness in the Materials in the contest; and neither the Materials nor the exercise of the rights granted herein shall infringe upon or violate the right of privacy or right of publicity of, or constitute a libel or slander against, or violate any common law or any other right of, any person or entity.
- Prior to awarding any prize or prize certificate, and depending on the nature of the prize and eligibility requirements of the Promotion, Alpha in its sole discretion may require verification of Promotion winner’s or winners’ identification by a showing of valid government-issued photo identification.
- To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating and/or accepting a prize, entrants, winner(s) and guests (if applicable) agree to release and hold harmless the station conducting the Promotion, its sponsor(s) and promotional partner(s), its advertising and promotion agencies, any social media platform utilized in the conduct of the Promotion (including but not limited to Facebook, Inc.) and each of their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, and the officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents, representatives, successors, and assigns of each of them (collectively, the “Released Parties”) against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the prize or participation in the Promotion. Alpha may also require eligible Promotion winner(s) and their guests or travel companions, if any (as well as each of their parent(s) or legal guardian(s), if winner(s), guest(s) or travel companion(s) are under the age of majority in their state of residence), to sign a liability release confirming such consent. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return any required release.
- The station conducting the Promotion, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person (and all of their entries) from this Promotion if he or she tampers with the entry process, the operation of the Promotion, or the operation of the station’s website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion, or is otherwise in violation of the rules. The station conducting the Promotion further reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to modify, cancel, terminate or suspend the Promotion, or any part of it, if it is not capable of completion as planned or if any fraud, technical failures or any factor beyond the station’s control, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion as determined by the station in is sole discretion. Any attempt by an entrant or any person to deliberately damage any station website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Promotion may be a violation of criminal and civil laws. Should such an attempt be made, the Alpha reserves the right to seek full prosecution and/or damages from any such individual to the fullest extent permitted by law. The station’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of this provision. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the station conducting the Promotion, any competition or prize-related event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the station reserves the right, but not the obligation, to modify, terminate, suspend or cancel the Promotion and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.
- The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Promotion, or in the announcement of a prize; (ii) entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties, malfunctions, disconnections, other technological failures, telephone service outages, delays, dropped calls, or busy signals, or any other difficulties that may prevent an individual from sending or receiving a text message; or (iii) lost, stolen, mangled, misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete, incorrect, or late entries. Further, the Released Parties are not responsible if any part of a Promotion prize cannot be awarded due to acts of god, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond Alpha’s control.
- Official Rules and Winner List
To obtain a copy of the General Contest Rules, these contest-specific rules, or a list of winner(s) following completion of the Promotion (please specify which), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) specifying “General Contest Rules,” National Spring Cash Contest,” or “spring Cash Contest Winner List” to by May 17, 2021 to: Marketing – Cash Contest 1211 SW 5th Avenue Suite 750 Portland, OR, 97204
- Terms of Use Agreement & Privacy Policy
The Terms of Use Agreement of the station conducting the Promotion is located here: http://www.alphamediausa.com/terms-of-use/ . The Privacy Policy of the station conducting the Promotion is located here: https://www.alphamediausa.com/privacy-policy
Sponsor(s):
Alpha Media Stations
Affiliated Stations
Aptivada
A-1 Lawn & Landscaping
A-Temp Heating Cooling & Electrical
Affordable Used CArs
Allied First Bank
American Health Education
Arnold Motor Supply
B&J Sporting Goods
BBS Jewelers, State Line, PA
Cashmere Valley Bank
City Coach
CITY WIDE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
Daniel Cabrera, Real Team Realty
Darold’s Jewelers and Dimaond Importers
Fifth Season Lawn Care
Fitness Specialist
Four Seasons Small Engine Repair
Fox Landscaping
G Force Auto & Transmission
Gamez Law Firm
George Massad Real Estate
George Massad Realty
Good Earth Soil & Materials
Harp’s Outlet
Institute for Functional Health
Kinkead Pharmacy in Centralia,
Kinkead Pharmacy in Centralia
Lincoln Hypnosis Center
Lithia Kia of Anchorage
Lover’s Lane in Saginaw
Massad Real Estate
Massad’s Real Estate
McCloskey Appliance
Mosquito Authority of Northern Illinois
Nebraska Corn Board
Nitterhouse Masonry & Hardware Supply
Nothin’ Butt Smokes
Palm Springs Nissan
Patterson Chevrolet Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Kilgore
Portage Lakes Career Center
Shade Tree Customs
Shepherd Hills Factory Outlet Stores
South Plains Implement
Southern Indiana Equipment
Stephens Roofing
The Abbass Group
Waters Moving & Storage
Mitchell, Reed & Schmitten Insurance
Pat Armstrong Ford
Plumb Perfect
First Call Auto Parts/Napa
Roadside Gas & Mint Casino
Lake Area Ag
Winfield Croplan
Green Hills Vet Clinic in Moberly
Shelbina Villa Life Care in Shelbina
ABC Hydraulics
Hot Spring Spas And Leisure
Embrace Women’s Health & Midwifery Care
Shelbina Villa LifeCare in Shelbina
Marthaler Chevrolet Buick of Redwood Falls