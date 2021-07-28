Steve & Tiffany Spotlight Global Human Trafficking Awareness On Friday, July 30th

The UN has declared July 30th as a day to bring awareness to, and combat global human trafficking. Join Steve and Tiffany, along with Freedom Society in downtown Fredericksburg to help support this cause! Throughout the morning show on Friday, Steve and Tiffany will share information and ways you can join the fight to end Human Trafficking.
Freedom Society, a gift shop and tea room in downtown Fredericksburg supports this mission everyday. On Friday (7/30) They will be hosting special events online and in person, to help us learn more and find out ways we can make an impact. For more information and to get involved with the Blue Heart Campaign click on the link and make sure to listen to Steve and Tiffany Friday morning:
https://www.freedomsocietycollective.com/pages/events