Steve & Tiffany’s 2020 Christmas Lights Tour
Photo: Steve & Tiffany
As most people know, it’s not Christmas until you turn on your Christmas lights! We believe that the definition of holiday spirit is Christmas lights. So began Steve & Tiffany’s Christmas Lights tour 2020!
After receiving invites from Stafford to Thornburg and everywhere in between, we set out to find some of the best Christmas lights of the area. Check out our finds below and if you would like your holiday house added to this gallery, email us at [email protected]
Merry Christmas!