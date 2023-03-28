93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

March 28, 2023 12:01AM EDT
Brought to you by Clayton Homes of Fredericksburg

Starting Monday, April 3rd…it’s your chance to win your share of $15,000 with Steve & Tiffany’s Cash To Go!

Listen for your 10 winning words every weekday between 7:00AM and 5:00PM…we’ll give the winning words at the top of each hour for you use at WFLS.com to sign-up for your chance to WIN $1,000 each weekday!  PLUS…we’ll announce the word again at the bottom of the hour (approximately :35).

BONUS ENTRIES…take advantage of the bonus entries available…BUT, once you’ve used a Bonus Entry, you will not be able to use it again throughout the contest.

Good Luck!

