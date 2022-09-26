93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Steve & Tiffany’s Halloween Hot Cash – Starting October 3rd!

September 26, 2022 3:17PM EDT
Brought to you by Top Notch Tree Service

Starting Monday, October 3rd…it’s your chance to win $2,000 with Steve & Tiffany’s Halloween Hot Cash!

Listen for your 10 winning words every weekday between 8:00AM and 6:00PM…we’ll give the winning words at the top of each hour for you use at WFLS.com to sign-up for your chance to WIN $2,000!  PLUS…we’ll announce the word again at the bottom of the hour (approximately :35).

BONUS ENTRIES…take advantage of the bonus entries available…BUT, once you’ve used a Bonus Entry, you will not be able to use it again throughout the contest.

Good Luck!

CLICK HERE for the contest rules.

