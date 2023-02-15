93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

“Still the…” ‘Queen’: Shania scores a big debut

February 15, 2023 12:30PM EST
Share
“Still the…” ‘Queen’: Shania scores a big debut

Republic Records

From the title of her new album, Shania Twain‘s definitely Queen of Me. And you could make a pretty good argument she’s still the queen of the country chart. 

This week, her sixth studio record debuts at #2 on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums ranking, second only to Morgan Wallen‘s seemingly unstoppable Dangerous double set. Queen of Me sold 38,000 units in its first week.

Shania fared pretty well on the all-genre Billboard 200 tally too, debuting at #10.

The country/pop superstar’s previous album, Now, came out in the fall of 2017.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Girl Like YouJason Aldean
4:55pm
You ProofMorgan Wallen
4:44pm
Heres A Quarter (call Someone Who Cares)Travis Tritt 1991
4:42pm
HumanCody Johnson
4:38pm
My GirlDylan Scott
4:33pm
View Full Playlist