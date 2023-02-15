“Still the…” ‘Queen’: Shania scores a big debut

Republic Records

From the title of her new album, Shania Twain‘s definitely Queen of Me. And you could make a pretty good argument she’s still the queen of the country chart.

This week, her sixth studio record debuts at #2 on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums ranking, second only to Morgan Wallen‘s seemingly unstoppable Dangerous double set. Queen of Me sold 38,000 units in its first week.

Shania fared pretty well on the all-genre Billboard 200 tally too, debuting at #10.

The country/pop superstar’s previous album, Now, came out in the fall of 2017.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.