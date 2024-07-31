Stuff I’m Looking Forward To Doing

We got to do some cool stuff over the last few months. It started in October with a trip to see Queen in Baltimore. The road trip took a LOT longer than expected. We left more than 3 hours early but got stuck in DC traffic forever. By stuck, I mean – we were actually MOVING but while my GPS was telling me to turn right, I was on a highway divided by those metal posts for miles. When I first saw the dividers, I immediately planned to move over so I wouldn’t be stuck when it was time to exit. 10 MILES or more later, we finally got off of that road and with a detour, we ended up skidding into the concert at 8:15. It started on time at 8:00.

My wife had been wanting to see Queen since she was a teenager. She actually was in the hall watching the opening act, then watching the extra opening act that had been added and had to LEAVE to make it home by curfew. She actually missed seeing Queen (Freddy Mercury and all).

Last week, we saw another bucket list concert when Sammy Hagar played at Jiffy Lube Live. What a great night out. My wife is a Citi-bank card holder but I didn’t know that had perks like access to a wowie restaurant with it’s own bar, bathroom, swag-shop and more. I’m guessing she paid extra to get us in there but I just went where the tickets she bought allowed us to go.

Last year, I missed Rappahannock Riverfest because I had to be out of town. We were moving that weekend but my horrible and heartless co-workers made sure to send me pictures as they were up to their ears in crab, drinks and more. I hate them all. This year, I will not miss it. Make sure you don’t either. September 21 from 3:00 – 7:00.

What else is on the entertainment list? Richmond Jazz Festival is Aug 9-11. Virginia Bourbon and Beer Festival is August 17th at the Fairgrounds. Manheim 2nd annual car show in September 2nd. I’d also like to hit Dominion Raceway one more time this year. I’ve gotten most of my projects done at home so I may finally get time to take my motorcycle out for a spin. I told myself I had to finish the jobs first but I’m finally done. (I hate to paint for some reason. I think I worry about spilling paint inside the house or something, but the drywall patchwork is finally done fixing bullet holes left by the previous homeowners when taking down pictures).

What’s on your fun stuff list for the next couple of months?