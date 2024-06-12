93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Summer Hack: The “Snackle” Box

June 12, 2024 5:57AM EDT
Share
Summer Hack: The “Snackle” Box
delicious food platter background with variety of cheese, ham, sausages, crackers for small gatherings at home on special occasions to makes life more exciting

Perfect for all outdoor adventures!

Have you seen TikTok’s “snackle box” trend? Well, the idea actually went viral a few years ago, and it’s back in the news after Fox News reposted an old video.

So, what’s a snackle box? A tackle box full of snacks! Here’s why its genius. The idea is it’s portable and has built-in dividers.  So you can put all kinds of snacks in there, and they won’t mingle for those of us who don’t like our food to touch.

Here’s the thing, ever since the trend started companies began selling legit snackle boxes now on Amazon and other sites.  But you can also just buy a regular tackle box and fill it with food or go straight to the source and empty out your dad’s tackle box, CLEAN IT, and then add some snackies.

Snack problem solved!

Recently Played

Tennessee WhiskeyChris Stapleton
7:27am
Different 'Round HereRiley Green/Luke Combs
7:19am
I Remember EverythingZach Bryan Ftg Kacey Musgraves
7:15am
Somebody Like YouKeith Urban
7:02am
She'S Somebody'S DaughterDrew Baldridge
6:59am
View Full Playlist