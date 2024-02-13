93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Super Bowl 58 the most watched telecast of all time

February 13, 2024 12:15PM EST
Share
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

It’s estimated that more people watched Taylor Swift’s boyfriend win the Super Bowl than watched man land on the moon.

Super Bowl 58 is now the most-watched telecast in history, surpassing 123.4 million viewers across all platforms. Not only did it set the record for the most-watched Super Bowl of all time, but CBS also set the record for the largest audience ever for a single network with 120 million viewers.

Nielsen Fast National and Adobe Analytics delivered this data, confirming that the coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 25-22 win in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers, as well as Usher’s halftime show, was the most watched in the history of television. The broadcast streamed across multiple platforms, including CBS Television Network, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Univision, CBS Sports and NFL properties, such as NFL+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

No Such Thing As A Broken HeartOld Dominion
7:56pm
Your PlaceAshley Cooke
7:53pm
You Aint Much FunToby Keith 1995
7:50pm
She Had Me At Heads Carolina (remix)Cole Swindell With Jo Dee Messina
7:47pm
Bury Me In GeorgiaKane Brown
7:39pm
View Full Playlist