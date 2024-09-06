Surprises unfold in Luke Bryan’s “Country Song Came On”

Luke Bryan has dropped a new song, “Country Song Came On.”

The song finds Luke recounting a string of events that unfold as he takes a surprising route through town in his truck. One thing leads to another and, bam, a country song comes on and Luke’s staying put in a bar.

“I was gonna drive by, wasn’t gonna stop/ Then my old truck found a front row spot/ Gonna drop in, but I wasn’t gonna stay/ Then I heard a barstool callin’ my name/ Wasn’t gonna let the bar twist my arm/ But I’m helpless in a honky-tonk/ Said I wasn’t gonna drink/ And then a country song came on,” Luke narrates in the chronological chorus.

“Country Song Came On” is the third preview of Luke’s forthcoming new album, Mind of a Country Boy, and follows the earlier released “Closing Time in California” and current single “Love You, Miss You, Mean It,” which is in the top five of the country charts.

Mind of a Country Boy arrives Sept. 27 and is available for preorder and presave now.

Here’s the track list for Mind of a Country Boy:

“Mind of a Country Boy”

“Love You, Miss You, Mean It”

“Country Song Came On”

“Pair of Boots”

“But I Got a Beer in My Hand”

“Kansas”

“Country On”

“Fish on the Wall”

“She’s Still Got It”

“Closing Time in California”

“For the Kids”

“Southern and Slow”

“I’m on a Tractor”

“Jesus ‘Bout My Kids”

