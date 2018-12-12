“Swerve” in Sin City: Florida Georgia Line wraps Vegas residency as they ready the release of album #4

ABC/Image Group LAOn Tuesday night, Florida Georgia Line wrapped their Live from Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood, on the same day they announced their new album, Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, is coming February 15.

“It’s been an awesome week,” Tyler Hubbard says of their Sin City stint. “The weather’s been amazing. The fans have been awesome. A lot of great shows and a lot of good times.”

“Yeah, it went great!” he adds.

In fact, the Vegas audiences got a special preview of the new record.

“We’ve started playing one new song on the album that’s just a good party song called ‘Swerve’ that we wanted to go ahead and incorporate in the set,” Tyler tells ABC Radio. “So we’ve given the fans a little taste of album four. And it’s gone over great. They seem to be loving it, and yeah, we’re excited.”

For the rest of us, it’ll be a couple more months before we get to hear the follow-up to 2016’s Dig Your Roots.

“We’re definitely anxious and really, really excited,” Tyler admits. “You know, the fans have been asking for new music for a long time, and you know, we’ve been working on this stuff for over a year now.”

“So we’ve kinda experienced the joys and the highs of new music and what it feels like and all that,” he continues. “And I think we’re just ready for the world to have the same feeling. So we’re really pumped about February.”  

In January, we’ll find out if FGL can take home their first Grammy. Tyler and Brian Kelley are nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Meant to Be” with Best New Artist contender Bebe Rexha.

