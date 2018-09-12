Terri Clark – “Young As We Are Tonight” (Audio) Terri Clark has released some new music. The song is called “Young as we are Tonight”. It’s the first single off her new album titled Raising the Bar which hits stores this Friday (September 14th). What do you think? country musicnew musicTerri Clarkwhat do you thinkyoung as we are tonight SHARE RELATED CONTENT Preparing ahead of Hurricane Florence… Jake Owen – Down To The Honkytonk Never Forget… Meet My Chicken Monday 208 Sale Trail… Ticket Takeover Thursday