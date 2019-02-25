To the Gentleman at Wawa on Saturday Morning…

Thank you again to the gentleman who bought my breakfast at the Rt. 2 Wawa on Saturday morning. I was in line with a diet dr. pepper and a pack of donuts for a quick breakfast for my drive to Richmond to see my BFF. The gentleman in front of me was paying for a tea, pack of donuts and cigs. He said to the cashier “I’m paying for her breakfast too”. I said “no, that’s okay” and he insisted. I said thank you numerous times and left. He was very nice and will probably never see this but I wanted to thank him again anyway. He didn’t have to buy my breakfast but it certainly made my day!

It’s the little things… 🙂