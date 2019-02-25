To the Gentleman at Wawa on Saturday Morning…

focus on English: Thank you. Word cloud in open form on Grunge Background. saying thanks in multiple languages.

Thank you again to the gentleman who bought my breakfast at the Rt. 2 Wawa on Saturday morning.  I was in line with a diet dr. pepper and a pack of donuts for a quick breakfast for my drive to Richmond to see my BFF.  The gentleman in front of me was paying for a tea, pack of donuts and cigs.  He said to the cashier “I’m paying for her breakfast too”.  I said “no, that’s okay” and he insisted.  I said thank you numerous times and left.  He was very nice and will probably never see this but I wanted to thank him again anyway.  He didn’t have to buy my breakfast but it certainly made my day!

It’s the little things…  🙂

