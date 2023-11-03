Thanks, Barbenheimer! Cinemark posts biggest July ever; revenue increased 35% from summer hits

The twin blockbusters of Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie and Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer, forever wed as “Barbenheimer,” meant big bucks for theater chain Cinemark.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. revealed that July was the most profitable month in the company’s history: Both movies debuted July 21, with Barbie making $162 million domestically and $356.3 million worldwide; Nolan’s movie made more than $80 million in the States, and that opening weekend made $162 million globally.

Further, the company revealed its total revenue for the three months ended September 30 increased 34.5% to $874.8 million — compared with $650.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. That’s a 35% jump.

And all those moviegoers were hungry: Concessions jumped 34% to $339.6 million — up from the $253.6 million from the same period in 2022.

