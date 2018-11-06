That makes me a millionaire: Chris and Morgane Stapleton prepare for baby #5

ABC/Image Group LA Chris Stapleton’s family is about to get bigger.

The “Millionaire” singer and his wife Morgane announced at their concert this weekend at New York City’s Madison Square Garden that they’re expecting their fifth child in the coming months.

Earlier this year, Morgane gave birth to twin boys, which were born around the time of the Academy of Country Music Awards in April.

“I’ve got an announcement to make,” Chris said this weekend during a break in his performance of “Tennessee Whiskey.” “Some of you may know that we have four children, and we just had twins about seven months ago. Now there’s four for us, but we’re gonna make it five.”

Morgane, who typically sings backup for Chris, stayed home at the beginning of this year’s tour, but has rejoined her husband in recent weeks.

In addition to the twins, Chris and Morgane have two older children, a boy and a girl. So far, they’ve chosen to protect their kids’ privacy by not revealing their names. As of now, we don’t know when the new baby is due.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.