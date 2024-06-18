The ACM has more awards for Lainey, Luke Bryan, Alan Jackson & Trisha Yearwood

Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Alan Jackson and Trisha Yearwood are just some of the artists who’ll be recognized at this year’s ACM Honors Aug. 21 at the Ryman in Nashville.

The 17th annual show focuses on the Academy of Country Music’s special awards, which were not presented during the 59th ACMs in May.

Lainey will pick up her ACM Triple Crown honor, having won trophies for New Female, Female Artist and Entertainer. She’ll also get the Milestone Award, given for “unprecedented or outstanding achievement” in the year prior.

Luke’s being honored with the ACM Lifting Lives Award for his charitable work, while Stapleton will pick up his previously announced trophy for Artist-Songwriter of the Year.

Trisha will be recognized as an ACM Icon, while Jackson will get the Poet’s Award for his songwriting.

Carly Pearce and Jordan Davis are set to host the evening, with Tyler Hubbard already on board as a presenter. Presales for the show begin Thursday, before becoming available to the public on Friday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.