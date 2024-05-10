The Age We Stop Being Cool Is….

Portrait of a retro man in a 1970s leisure suit and sunglasses pointing to the camera

A recent survey encompassing thousands of Americans unveiled that the average person hits the “cool” expiry date at the ripe age of… 39. That’s when many start feeling a bit disconnected from the latest trends.

The survey presented participants with a list of 10 different subjects, probing into their sense of disconnect with each. Here’s how they ranked: