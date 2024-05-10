The Age We Stop Being Cool Is….
May 10, 2024 5:17AM EDT
A recent survey encompassing thousands of Americans unveiled that the average person hits the “cool” expiry date at the ripe age of… 39. That’s when many start feeling a bit disconnected from the latest trends.
The survey presented participants with a list of 10 different subjects, probing into their sense of disconnect with each. Here’s how they ranked:
- Slang takes the crown as the trickiest to keep up with, with 40% admitting to feeling entirely lost in the world of modern slang.
- Celebrities follow closely at 35%. Jacob Elordi? Emma Chamberlain? Ring any bells?
- The arts snag the third spot with 34% scratching their heads. Quick, name a famous artist from 2024 that isn’t Banksy.
- Fashion and books tie at 32%.
- Technology falls next at 26%, leaving a quarter of respondents feeling technologically adrift.
- Movies trail at 23%.
- Social media follows at 22%, with a sizable chunk admitting they’ve never ventured into the realm of TikTok.
- Music surprises with only 19% feeling entirely out of touch. (You’re welcome, America.)
- Food wraps up the list with just 8% feeling utterly clueless about the latest culinary trends.