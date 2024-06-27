The Best Tourist Attraction in the World Is THIS U.S. Landmark

A beautiful young blonde woman at The Statue of Liberty in New York.

Road trip anyone?

It’s road trip season and if you are wondering what are the best tourist attractions to visit, well you may be surprised to know that according to a new survey the #1 tourist attraction in the world is in the U.S.!

Tripadvisor released its list of the best tourist attractions in the world in 2024. They base it on reviews. And #1 this year is the Empire State Building. Now, The 10 best attractions in the U.S. also include Alcatraz in San Francisco . . . Graceland in Memphis . . . and New York’s Brooklyn Bridge.

If you want to go beyond a road trip, here are the top 10 best tourist attractions in the world:

1. The Empire State Building

2. The Eiffel Tower

3. The Anne Frank House in Amsterdam

4. The Sagrada Família, a church in Spain

5. The Crystal Caves in the Cayman Islands

6. The Colosseum in Rome

7. The Louvre in Paris

8. Gardens by the Bay, a huge nature park in Singapore

9. The Milan Cathedral

10. Abu Dhabi’s largest mosque, the Sheikh Zayed