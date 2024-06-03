The Biggest Loch Ness Monster Hunt EVER Happened

So the question remains, did they find Nessie?

Well, we will get to that but first a little background. The largest search for the Loch Ness Monster happened over the weekend. People from all over the world traveled to Scotland for it, and teams of volunteers spread out across the lake. The idea was to have as many eyes as possible watching every inch all at once.

And they found…. nothing. Sorry Nessie fans, but no sightings occurred.

Now I hate to be the bearer of bad news but this is not surprising as Nessie doesn’t exist or at least the “evidence” has always been anecdotal. For example, the guy who took the famous black-and-white photo from 1934 eventually admitted that it was a hoax. He attached a fake head to a submarine toy.

Some people still believe in Nessie though, and it’s a huge tourist draw. So no one in Scotland is complaining, and the legend persists.