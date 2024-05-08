As a girl scout growing up, all the way through high school, I am shocked to find out about this. I am surprised that an organization that has been going on for 114 years is now changing their name. Why you may ask?

Well, its for inclusivity. The Boy Scouts of America is changing its name to “Scouting America” to be more inclusive. They say it’s to reflect their, quote, “ongoing commitment to welcome EVERY youth and family in America to experience the benefits of Scouting.” Apparently back in 2018, they allowed girls to join the organization and over 6,000 have already made Eagle Scout. So nothing’s really changing there. The point is to just make sure people know it’s not just for boys.

Personally, I am confused by this because although the organizations are not affiliated there is a “Girl Scouts of America” as well. I was a part of it growing up as I mentioned earlier, so I am not sure as to why these changes are being made. However, the Girl Scouts have not made a comment about the rebrand but But weren’t exactly thrilled when the Boy Scouts allowed girls in 2018. It’s hurt their recruitment efforts.

So for better or for worse, on February 8th of 2025, in honor of the Boy Scouts of America’s 115th Anniversary, their name will officially be changed to “Scouting America.”