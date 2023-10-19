‘The Boys” college spinoff, ‘Gen V’, gets renewed for sophomore season

On Thursday, Amazon’s Prime Video announced its well-reviewed, college-set spinoff of The Boys is getting a sophomore season.

The show that centers on the supes-in-training at Godolkin University — and the dark secrets hiding within its ivy-covered walls — launched on September 29.

The renewal news comes ahead of the eight-episode first season’s finale, slated for November 3 on Prime Video.

Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios, enthused that the show has been “an incredible journey,” adding, “From our first conversation with showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, along with [executive producers] Eric Kripke, Evan Goldberg, and Seth Rogen, we knew Gen V would push the boundaries.”

Sanders credited their “unapologetic approach” with helping Gen V become the No. 1 series on Prime Video in over 130 countries.

Fazekas and Kripke added, “The writers are already working on the new season — sophomore year is gonna be wild, with all the twists, heart, satire, and exploding genitalia you’ve come to expect from the show.”

