‘The Boys’ gets a fifth season renewal

The fourth season of The Boys doesn’t drop on Prime Video until June 13, but the streamer announced the skewed superhero show is coming back for a fifth.

Based on The New York Times bestselling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the series’ cast includes Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty and Jack Quaid.

This season, Jeffrey Dean Morgan also joins the cast.

The series’ showrunner, Eric Kripke, who co-executive produces along with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, says of the series, “The Boys could be the best job I’ll ever have. What other show allows me to write about politics, capitalism, family, and exploding genitalia, though not in that order.”

As a presidential election looms in season 4 — and in real life — he adds, cheekily, “My only problem is that since this year promises to be free of any conflict or misinformation, we’re not sure what to write about.”

The Boys season 4 debuts with three episodes on June 13, followed by a new episode each week, ending with the epic season finale on Thursday, July 18.

