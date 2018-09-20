The Chainsmokers – This Feeling ft. Kelsea Ballerini (Lyric Video)

Kelsea Ballerini lends her voice to help The Chainsmokers with their song “This Feeling”.

It’s kind of catchy.  What do you think?  Should Kelsea stick with country?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Home Free Cover of Andy Grammer’s – Spaceship Dolly Parton- 19th Amendment (MUSIC VIDEO) Thomas Rhett – Sixteen (Lyric Video) Brett Eldredge – “Love Someone” (The Edgar Cut) Meet My Chicken Monday Donate to the American Red Cross