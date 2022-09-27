“The gang’s all here”: Carrie Underwood shows photos from inside her Denim & Rhinestones Tour rehearsals

Capitol Records Nashville

Carrie Underwood is gearing up to hit the road on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, and she’s giving fans a look inside.

Recently, the superstar has been sharing photos from her tour rehearsals, beginning with a black-and-white shot of her band performing inside an empty soundstage, their instruments scattered around the room as Carrie can be seen front and center with a microphone in hand. “The gang’s all here. Are you ready?” she captions the moment.

The hitmaker then shared a snap belting out an undisclosed track in the rehearsal space. “3 WEEKS AWAY!!! Any guesses on what song I’m rehearsing here?” she asked, to which some fans suggested she’s either singing “Ghost Story,” the lead single of Denim & Rhinestones, or “Cry Pretty,” the hit title track off her last album.

She also teased a special guest who showed up to rehearsals via a close-up shot that captured Carrie donning a pair of purple sparkly boots while the mystery guest wore silver, gemstone-covered sneakers.

“Guess who showed up at rehearsals today?” she writes with the raised eyes emoji; fans flooded the comment section suggesting that it’s tour opener, Jimmie Allen.

Carrie and Jimmie will embark on the Denim & Rhinestones Tour on October 15 in Greenville, S.C., continuing through March 2023.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.