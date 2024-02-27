You are not from the south unless you have tried these southern recipes… at least according to “Southern Living” has a list that identifies the most iconic recipes in the South.

Let’s be honest, we all love southern food – okay we all love food in general- so if you are looking for something new to try or just looking to make yourself hungry check out this list of the most iconic recipes of the south- get hungry!

1. Baked Mac and Cheese. Fresh from scratch, and oven crisped in 45 minutes.

2. Buttermilk Biscuits.

3. German Chocolate Cake. With extra coconut-pecan frosting, please!

4. Fried Green Tomatoes.

5. Skillet Cornbread.

6. Hummingbird Cake.

7. Fresh Peach Cobbler. Enjoy it hot out of the oven with a small dollop of vanilla ice-cream.

8. Banana Pudding. Homemade pudding, plus a meringue topping makes this one of the most well-known of all Southern recipes.

9. Shrimp and Okra. Put it in a soup or a gumbo . . . Either way, these two ingredients belong together.

10. Frito Pie. Open a snack-size bag of Fritos, and then throw in some Chili, sharp Cheddar, chopped onion, lettuce, and sour cream and you have yourself a delicious and PORTABLE meal.