93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

The Most Iconic Recipes of the South

February 27, 2024 6:01AM EST
Share
The Most Iconic Recipes of the South
American creamy macaroni and cheese pasta

You are not from the south unless you have tried these southern recipes… at least according to “Southern Living” has a list that identifies the most iconic recipes in the South.

Let’s be honest, we all love southern food – okay we all love food in general- so if you are looking for something new to try or just looking to make yourself hungry check out this list of the most iconic recipes of the south- get hungry!

1.  Baked Mac and Cheese. Fresh from scratch, and oven crisped in 45 minutes.

2.  Buttermilk Biscuits.

3.  German Chocolate Cake.  With extra coconut-pecan frosting, please!

4.  Fried Green Tomatoes.

5.  Skillet Cornbread.

6.  Hummingbird Cake.

7.  Fresh Peach Cobbler. Enjoy it hot out of the oven with a small dollop of vanilla ice-cream.

8.  Banana Pudding.  Homemade pudding, plus a meringue topping makes this one of the most well-known of all Southern recipes.

9.  Shrimp and Okra.  Put it in a soup or a gumbo . . . Either way, these two ingredients belong together.

10.  Frito Pie.  Open a snack-size bag of Fritos, and then throw in some Chili, sharp Cheddar, chopped onion, lettuce, and sour cream and you have yourself a delicious and PORTABLE meal.

Recently Played

Fast CarLuke Combs
10:58am
Shes EverythingBrad Paisley
10:48am
Back Then Right NowTyler Hubbard
10:44am
Play It AgainLuke Bryan
10:40am
Man Made A BarMorgan Wallen/eric Church
10:37am
View Full Playlist