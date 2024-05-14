The Most Misunderstood Expressions In The USA

Toy car with luggage on a vintage globe map of the United States with a shallow depth of field.

Travelling for the summer? These might come in handy here are the 10 most misunderstood sayings from across the U.S.

1. “Taverns” in South Dakota. They’re a type of sandwich similar to sloppy joes.

2. “Right out straight” in Maine. It means you’re really busy. People who aren’t from Maine thought it meant you’re telling the truth.

3. “Carry” in Mississippi. Most thought it meant to carry a gun, like open carry. But it’s another way of saying you’re giving someone a lift.

4. “Grill” in New York. It means to stare at someone rudely.

5. “Gnarly” in California. It CAN mean something’s cool. But surfers still use it to describe big waves.

6. “Dirty bird” in Kentucky. It’s not an insult. It’s slang for KFC.

7. “Grinds” in Hawaii. It can mean you work hard. But in Hawaii, it also means food, or a meal out.

8. “Borrow pit” in Montana. People in the poll thought it meant a donation box. But it’s a ditch along the side of the road.

9. “Put out” in Missouri. People thought it was a sex term, which it is. But it can also mean you’re angry.

10. “Blucifer” in Colorado. People guessed it was a blue devil of some kind. It’s the nickname of the blue mustang sculpture outside the Denver airport.

Here are a few more fun ones . . .

In Florida, “jiffy feet” means dirty feet from not wearing shoes. 43% of people thought it meant dance moves.

In Kansas, “concrete” after dinner means you’re having ice cream. 43% thought it meant sidewalk.

In Arizona, a “haboob” is a big sandstorm. 33% thought it was an insult. Like, “You’re such a haboob.”

And in West Virginia, “polecat” is another word for a skunk. 25% of Americans thought it meant pole dancer.