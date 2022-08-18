The other side of “What He Didn’t Do”: Carly Pearce is “Happy Now”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM

It’s safe to say Carly Pearce has put behind her the heartbreak that she so ably chronicled on 29: Written in Stone.

If you’re looking for proof, just check out the beaming Instagram photo with her boyfriend, Riley King. “Making the most of the hours we get these days,” the CMA and ACM Female Vocalist of the Year added, tacking on a heart emoji.

So what do we know about Mr. King? The 28-year-old Missoula, Montana, native is a former minor league baseball player who was signed by the Kansas City Royals in 2013. He also played for the AZL Royals, Burlington Royals and the Idaho Falls Chukars. He now works in real estate, having founded his own Cowan King Group.

Of course, Carly was famously wed to fellow country artist Michael Ray in October 2019, before their unexpected divorce the next summer. Both Carly’s latest album and her current hit, “What He Didn’t Do,” were inspired by the experience.

